Interview: Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos On Teatro Gratticielo 'DON GIOVANNI' at The Riverside Theater

This weekend Teatro Gratticielo will present it's highly anticipated new production of Don Giovanni, and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos took a few minutes out of his rehearsal to chat with us about the production.

Stefanos, thank you for taking time out of your rehearsals for this week’s Don Giovanni to chat with us. How are rehearsals going?

Rehearsals are going great! It's a joy working with these young signers who are the future of opera. Their talent and enthusiasm are inspiring.

You have two complete casts – that is a unique – and costly – approach. What was the thinking behind that?

The thinking behind having two complete casts at Teatro Grattacielo and Camerata Bardi International Academy is to promote and support young singers. By providing two casts, we aim to give as many opportunities as possible to these talented individuals while also offering diverse experiences to audiences in NYC. It's an investment in both the future of opera and the cultural enrichment of our community.

​This production is part of your educational program CREATIVE TALBEAUX, can you tell us a little about that?

Teatro Grattacielo's "Creative Tableaux" is an all-inclusive, educational program that combines opera and visual arts to provide an immersive and engaging experience for students. Through this program, students not only learn about the art form of opera but also collaborate with professional opera performers and visual art experts to create their own tableaux vivants.

The goal of "Creative Tableaux" is to foster an understanding and appreciation for opera while promoting collaboration, creativity, and art education. By integrating multiple art forms and disciplines, the program encourages critical thinking, expands horizons, and creates unique experiences for students.

"Creative Tableaux" recognizes the importance of connecting opera with other art forms, and it offers a comprehensive experience that explores the intersections between opera, visual art, and education. It provides students with a holistic learning opportunity that nurtures their artistic expression and enhances their understanding of the cultural significance of opera.

By engaging students in the creation of tableaux vivants, "Creative Tableaux" encourages active participation and empowers students to become creators themselves. It instills a sense of ownership and pride in their artistic endeavors, fostering a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

You are working with the MidAtlantic Chamber Orchestra for this production - can you tell us about them and about this collaboration?

Working with the MidAtlantic Chamber Orchestra has been a fantastic collaboration. The artistic director, Jason Tramm, and I share a long-standing friendship and shared values. This new collaboration combines our expertise and passion for music, resulting in a harmonious and successful partnership.

Tell us a little about TG’s mission and its role in the NY artistic community:

Teatro Grattacielo's mission is to promote and revitalize the rich tradition of Italian opera, with a yearly focus on lesser-known works, while also supporting emerging singers. Our goal is to address the lack of exposure for these operatic hidden gems and introduce them to new audiences in order to preserve and celebrate the diversity of the operatic repertoire while reimagining standard operatic repertoire. Teatro Grattacielo's mission aligns with the broader goals of the New York artistic community by fostering artistic excellence, expanding the operatic repertoire, and promoting accessibility. We are dedicated to enriching the cultural fabric of New York and beyond through the power and beauty of Italian opera, while also embracing the artistic exploration and innovation that drives our community forward.

The Met just had a great success with a new production of DG last month. Did you get to see it? It was very modern – as is your production - how do you feel contemporary audiences can/will relate to this DG?

While I didn't have the opportunity to see The Met's recent production of DG, I applaud their success. At Teatro Grattacielo, we believe in the power of reimagining old works to make them relatable to contemporary audiences without losing the traditional aspects that make opera timeless.

In our production, we strive to connect art forms and diverse cultures, fostering a multidisciplinary experience. This approach allows us to bring opera to new audiences who may not initially consider it their cup of tea.

Contemporary audiences can relate to DG by highlighting its universal themes, exploring its relevance in today's world, and infusing it with elements that reflect their own experiences. My aim is to bridge the gap between the past and the present, creating a production that speaks to the hearts and minds of future opera goers. I believe that opera has the power to captivate and move people from all walks of life. By embracing diversity, connecting art forms, and amplifying diverse voices, we can create an inclusive and engaging opera experience that resonates with contemporary audiences. In other words, it is an invitation for contemporary audiences to discover the beauty and emotional depth of opera in a way that speaks to their own experiences and aspirations.

On a personal note, I feel incredibly privileged to work on what I've always believed and dreamed of. It's a true blessing to bring my passions to life in this industry.

We at BWW say a hearty Toi Toi Toi! to Stefanos and his team and wish them well with their production.

There are still some tickets availble but you'd better hurry!

-Peter Danish