Free Opera and Classical Productions to Stream at Home

With more and more productions being streamed online due to the current health crisis, we have rounded up a list of opera and classical productions you can now watch from the comfort of your own home.

Check out the list below!

Stefan Dohr, principal horn of the Berliner Philharmoniker, premieres French horn concertos dedicated to him by Herbert Willi (2008), Jorge E. López (2009), Johannes Wallmann (2010), Toshio Hosokawa (2011) and Wolfgang Rihm (2014) -the concerto by Hosokawa, "Moment of Blossoming", together with the Berlin Philharmonic conducted by Sir Simon Rattle. Next up he will play another premiere with the orchestra, a horn concerto by Hans Abrahamsen. After the interval, the Berliner Philharmoniker and Paavo Järvi will turn to the Symphonie fantastique byHector Berlioz,

Calixto Bieito's reinterprets the comic opera Falstaff as an apocalyptic satire on entertainment and prototype scenario of modern society. Bieito's take on Falstaff is a black comedy that exposes the tragicomic aspect of human existence.

They orchestra has started 'Quarantine Soirees' and are currently streaming performances. They will be streaming concerts of works by Vivaldi, Rachmaninov, Mozart, Haydn and more.

Aida, the timeless masterpiece by Verdi. In this production from their extra-muros season Stathis Livathinos questions the current sociopolitical tensions in the Mediterranean. With Music Director Alain Altinoglu leading his own La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra.

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic is streaming their performances via Facebook. Performances include Tchaikovsky's great Fourth Symphony, Mahler Symphony No 5 and more.

The Royal Opera House will be streaming:

Peter and the Wolf, The Royal Ballet, 2010 - 27 March 2020, 7pm GMT

* Acis and Galatea, The Royal Opera, 2009 - 3 April 2020, 7pm BST

* Così fan tutte, The Royal Opera, 2010 - 10 April 2020, 7pm BST

* The Metamorphosis, The Royal Ballet, 2013 - 17 April 2020, 7pm BST





