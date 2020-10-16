Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja Will Perform as Part of the Met Stars Live in Concert Series

The concert streams on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00pm CET/1:00pm ET.

Soprano Diana Damrau and tenor Joseph Calleja will perform a live concert on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00pm CET/1:00pm ET, at the Royal Palace of Caserta, Italy, as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series. The program features popular arias and duets by Verdi, Bizet, Rossini and others. Scenes from Puccini's Tosca offer the audience the chance to hear Damrau in repertoire she would not ordinarily perform at the Met. The full program is below. The recital will be streamed live via the Met website and will then be available on demand for 14 days.

The singers will perform live from the grand Cappella Palatina of the Royal Palace of Caserta-built in the 18th century and inspired by the Palace of Versailles-accompanied by Vincenzo Scalera on piano.

The concert is the sixth of 12 concerts in the Met Stars Live in Concert series, which features a lineup of some of opera's leading artists performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States. The first five concerts presented tenor Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria, on July 18; soprano Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C., on August 1; tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Èze, France, on August 16; soprano Lise Davidsen in Oslo, Norway, on August 29; and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in Bochum, Germany, on September 12. DiDonato's concert remains on demand until October 23. The concerts are shot by multiple cameras, linked by satellite to a control room in New York City, where the host of the program is situated. Gary Halvorson, the Met's award-winning director of the company's Live in HD cinema transmissions, directs.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on demand viewing for 14 days following the live event. The programs can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or home entertainment system (via Chromecast or AirPlay).

The Program

"Mario! Mario!"

From Puccini's Tosca

"E lucevan le stelle"

From Puccini's Tosca

"Vissi d'arte"

From Puccini's Tosca

"Una parola, o Adina ... Chiedi all'aura lusinghiera"

From Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore

"Ma se m'è forza perderti"

From Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera

"Bel raggio lusinghier"

From Rossini's Semiramide

"La fleur que tu m'avais jetée"

From Bizet's Carmen

"Parle-moi de ma mère"

From Bizet's Carmen

"Höre ich Zigeunergeigen"

From Kálmán's Gräfin Mariza

"Granada"

By Agustín Lara

"Non ti scordar di me"

By Ernesto De Curtis

"Ave Maria"

By Johann Sebastian Bach / Charles Gounod

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You