Black Opera Productions Announces BLACK OPERA LIVE

Black Opera Productions is presenting Black Opera Live, a weekly live broadcast featuring candid conversations and career chats with Black American opera stars of today. Join host Kenneth Overton on Instagram Live @blackoperafilm on Mondays at 7pm EDT from June 1 through August 31. Watch the most recent episode below!

The global pandemic may have closed the world's opera stages for now, but America's Black opera stars are eager to share their voices in conversation, in support of Black Opera, a feature documentary seeking investments and now in development that celebrates the extraordinary careers of six African American singers who broke through the classical color line to become operatic legends. On Black Opera Live, guests discuss their career path, being a Black artist in America today, how they were inspired by the artists in Black Opera, and what they are doing now amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Overton, a New York-based baritone, founder of Opera Noir, and Associate Producer of the Black Opera documentary film, gets up close and personal with his guests in an entertaining and informative style guaranteed to make you smile. Guests include J'Nai Bridges (June 22), Laquita Mitchell (June 29), Errin Brooks (July 6), Chauncey Packer (July 13), John Holiday (July 20), Sidney Outlaw (July 27), Jasmine Habersham (August 3), Reginald Smith Jr. (August 10), Adrienne Danrich (August 17), Kevin Short (August 24) and Marsha Thompson (August 31).

For more information and for updates on the lineup of guests throughout the summer, follow @blackoperafilm on Instagram and Facebook.

