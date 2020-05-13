Angel Blue Confirms More Guests For 'Faithful Friday'

Almost as soon as she went into lockdown at her New Jersey home in early March, soprano Angel Blue began producing her own weekly talk show. Faithful Friday with Angel Blue aims to help viewers 'keep the faith,' and believe in themselves. Guests welcomed via video hook-ups so far have included actress Laverne Cox, fashion and Instagram star Sandra Violante, and singers Christine Goerke, Golda Schultz, Matthew Anchel, Lucas Meachem, and Thomas Hampson.

The remaining episodes of Series 1, which will end on June 14, have now been confirmed with details of special guests listed below:

Friday, May 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET - Episode #9: Ailyn Perez

Celebrating her music-filled heritage has always been central to Mexican-American soprano Ailyn Perez's life and worldview. During lockdown she has released a new recording, Mi Corazón, honoring just that, as well as the influence of family, friends, mentors and musical idols.

Friday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET - Episode #10: Broadway on Faithful Friday

In a special episode that will include performances, Angel will explore the fruitful relationship that exists between opera and Broadway. Joining her will be Brian Cali, Allison Blackwell, and Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman), Jonathan Burke and Jake Odmark (The Inheritance), Phillip Attmore (Shuffle Along), and Dawn Cantwell (The Last Ship).

Friday, May 29 at 12:00 p.m. ET - Episode #11: Cat Cora, Iron Chef

Celebrity chef, author and philanthropist Cat Cora joins Angel to discuss her trailblazing journey and the important role food plays in bringing family together.

Friday, June 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET - Episode #12: Shanna Ferrigno

Producer, actress, author and fitness expert Shanna Ferrigno believes that life is all about setting goals and finding midpoints along the way where people can celebrate their progress. With Angel, she'll be sharing tips for fitness success and discussing her book, The Reset Plan.

Friday, June 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET - Episode #13: James Robinson

The Artistic Director of Opera Theatre of St. Louis, who directed Angel in the Met's Porgy and Bess, joins her to share ideas about nurturing creativity, building trust, and shepherding artistic and innovative ideas to fruition.

Friday, June 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET - Episode #14 Season Finale

For the final episode of her first online series, Angel will discuss what 'Faithful Friday' has been all about for her, sharing the moments that have inspired her from the first 13 episodes, as well as offering insights into her own experience of being in lockdown.

Faithful Friday with Angel Blue will then be on hiatus until later in the summer. Details for Series 2 will be announced soon.

To watch Faithful Friday with Angel Blue, go to www.facebook.com/AngelJoyBlue





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You