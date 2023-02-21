Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
sophie meiers Shares New Single 'star'

The new single is now available on all streaming platforms.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Existing on a plane all their own, LA-based artist sophie meiers (they/them) has created a surrealist alternate universe for their art to live, melding their passions for writing, visual artistry, and producing with an aesthetic uniquely theirs. Today they share a peek into a new celestial portal with their single, "star."

Molding a dreamlike soundscape of otherworldly sonics, hushed sirenic vocals float above droning synths and breakneck 808s that provide an exhilarating rush of adrenaline. Expressing the heart-racing feeling of complete adoration, sophie sings of a saccharine kind of love that feels like a story. They muse: "Minutes blur together, like pinpricks of light melting in your peripheral vision in a fast car. When you are with this person, nothing else matters - only a steady feeling of euphoria."

Hailing from a small mountain town in Colorado, sophie meiers became obsessed with music at a young age, propelled by the myriad of resources that the internet holds. They left home at 15, paving their own way through creative ingenuity and a DIY mindset that carries into their art and work ethic.

A singer, songwriter, visual artist, and producer, they successfully emerged from the SoundCloud community creating genre-spanning songs that sound like '90s Gwen Stefani produced by Trent Reznor. Their experimental production, sultry vocals, and lyrical honesty have garnered them 700K monthly listeners, with their talents recognized and celebrated by The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Consequence, i-D, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

Listen to the new single here:



