sad alex Shares New Single 'until'

Today, singer-songwriter sad alex releases her latest single, "until," out now via Red Bull Records. Driven by an echo of piano chords and subtle, electro-pop-driven production, the rising artist's latest release asks the essential question of "was I better off before you?" Examining all the facets of her past relationships, "until" finds sad alex reflecting on memories and moments from old lovers, wondering what her life might be like had they never crossed paths.

"I think every time you truly fall in love with someone, it changes you a little bit. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. It's like an essential little piece of you stays lodged inside them until you're able to regrow it or learn to live without it," says sad alex of the release. "You over-analyze, over-romanticize, compare and contrast, and for me that is what this song is. It's actually not about one specific person but every person that I feel like has taught or taken from me along the way. It was cathartic to write through that on my own, and also really rewarding to produce by myself. Maybe through that I regrew a little something that I needed back."

With more than 5 million streams to date, "until" is the latest single from sad alex in 2021, with a slew of new music to come this year. The release follows the LA-based artist's indie ballad "california queen," as well as recent collaborations with gnash and a digital performance for LA's acclaimed School Night series.

To coincide with the release of "until," sad alex also launched a limited-edition run of temporary tattoos of her own designs for fans who pre-saved the single, in addition to performing an acoustic rendition of the track while getting her artwork inked permanently on her arm. Watch the tattoo shop performance here

