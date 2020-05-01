mxmtoon Releases Animal Crossing-Inspired DJ KK Remix of 'fever dream'

19-year-old singer/songwriter mxmtoon has released a DJ KK Remix of her song "fever dream" - listen below!

The original version of the track comes from her latest EP, dawn, that was released this month.

mxmtoon on the track, "after playing 120 hours of animal crossing, it felt wrong not to give fever dream the kk slider treatment!"

In a new remix inspired by Nintendo's iconic slice-of-life video game series, Animal Crossing, mxmtoon's acclaimed single "fever dream" receives the K.K. Slider treatment. Sung in 'Animalese' by the fan favorite dog-turned-musician character, DJ K.K., the quirky remix captures the charming and whimsical nature of the series, for fans of both mxmtoon and Animal Crossing alike."





