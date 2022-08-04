mxmtoon Announces 'rising' (the deluxe) & Shares New Single

In May, mxmtoon released her new album rising into the world, a collection of songs that argue growth is always evolving.

The album has been streamed more than 20 million times since then and received critical acclaim including Song Exploder's deep dive into "mona lisa', and showed the singer-songwriter-producer-podcaster and social activist reaching new heights creatively. Today, mxmtoon has announced a deluxe version of rising to be released September 16th.

Maia tells us "rising is everything i love packaged into a project, and what better way to expand and build upon that than by releasing deluxe tracks to go with the original twelve. i know that my sense of who i am is ever evolving, and i hope to get that idea across to the people that listen to my music as often as i can. both tracks being added serve the function of building on more to the story of me.

"kaleidoscope" being about the wildly vast facets of self that we as people can inhabit, and "plastic pony" covering the realization that life can sometimes slip through our fingers. both lend themselves to the narrative rising tells, while leaving the next chapter of mxmtoon open for exploration! enjoy xo."

rising (the deluxe) features two new songs "plastic pony" as well as a new single "kaleidoscope" which is out today.

Maia tells us "i don't think it's any secret that societal expectations of women are limiting, one-dimensional, and completely absurd. i grew up in a family that encouraged my creativity and individuality, but that didn't shelter me completely from the sexism of the outer world. as i've grown up, i've had time to reflect on my journey so far and the identities i've held throughout it. being a woman is something i feel immensely proud of, but it's also something that the world at large has relentlessly held against me and so many others. women are a diverse and beautiful group of people who embody perseverance and bravery, and i wanted to honor that with "kaleidoscope." i have bent my being until i'm broken for the sake of fitting a mold set for me by others, and i know i'm not the only one. my hope is that this song can embody the softness, strength, fierceness, and ever-expanding nature of what it means to be a woman and celebrates us!"

mxmtoon has completed her US tour selling out most dates and wowing crowds around North America. In August, she will perform at the Head In The Clouds Festival and has the rest of the world squarely in her sights with shows coming up in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Listen to the new single here:

mxmtoon TOUR DATES

10/4 - Melbourne, VIC - Recital Centre *SOLD OUT*

10/6 - Sydney, NSW - Metro Theatre

10/9 - Brisbane, QLD - The Triffid

10/11 - Auckland, NZ - Tuning Fork

10/16 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

10/17 - London, UK - Electric Brixton