mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023

World-renowned electronic music artist deadmau5 has hosted some of the most memorable Halloween season events with his annual day of the deadmau5 shows.

For 2023, look for him to bring his spooky spectacular to The Midway Blockparty in San Francisco October 21, Radius in Chicago October 27 & 28, Pepsi Center in Mexico City, Mexico on October 31 and its fourth turn at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks November 3 & 4. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10 am local time at www.deadmau5.com

No two shows will be the same. From revered staples like “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” and “Strobe” to more recent favorites like Kx5’s “Escape” and “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, deadmau5 will perform a unique set alongside state-of-the-art production and visuals with spooky flair. Fans are encouraged to come in costume and show off their custom-made mau5heads. Leading into deadmau5’ headlining set, expect a different line-up for each location of mau5trap artists and friends are on deck to join the Halloween fun.

Taking the festivities a step further, the mau5shop pop-up shop makes its return for each day of the deadmau5 stop where fans can interact with some of their favorite mau5trap artists and take part in unique experiences, plus have access to cool and exclusive merchandise custom made for the run.

Red Rocks' corresponding Denver pop-up is confirmed for November 3, 4 and 5 and will take place at 95 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO 80223. Look for details for San Francisco, Chicago and Mexico City to be announced soon. No ticket will be required for entry.

About deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes, “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, “Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, “Hypnocurrency” with REZZ, “When The Summer Dies” with Lights, “Hyperlandia” featuring Foster The People, “this is fine.” with Portugal.

The Man, “XYZ” and “My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Grey. In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single “Escape” featuring Hayla leading into the release of their 2023 debut self-titled album Kx5.

In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally. In 2022 he completed the ‘We Are Friends’ North American tour and as Kx5 headlined the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December, breaking records as the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America with Billboard confirming Kx5 at the Coliseum as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022.

Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.