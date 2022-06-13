lovelytheband Launch happy accident Record Label In Partnership with Vydia

Global superstars lovelytheband have announced the launch of their new record label, happy accident, in partnership with Vydia.

The music technology company will provide lovelytheband and their team the infrastructure and tools to power the label, complete with a full suite of services that include audio & video supply chain, global distribution, analytics, rights management, detailed revenue reporting, and more.

lovelytheband achieved massive success with their debut single "broken", spending nine weeks at number one on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart. The double-platinum selling track remained on the chart for seventy six weeks, the longest running entry at the time. Since its release, the music video has surpassed 42M views on YouTube and 268M streams on Spotify. The single appeared on the band's debut album Finding It Hard To Smile which was released in 2018.

On happy accident and this new chapter for the band, lovelytheband vocalist Mitchy Collins shares "I feel like everything good that has happened in my life has been a happy accident (RIP Bob Ross). I'm eager to help new artists amplify their voice and build their communities"

On working with lovelytheband and happy accident, Brendan Lustenring, Director of Label and Agency Partnerships at Vydia says "I am very excited to announce the partnership between happy accident and Vydia. I take professional pride in the fact Vydia can provide deals that allow labels to maintain their independence, while letting them build the team they need to create release strategies for global hits. We are looking forward to exceeding their past successes with "sail away".

Boutique Music Co. CEO/Founder Denis Lipari adds "The Vydia team has a clear passion for nurturing creatives with a true artist first approach to distribution services. We are beyond confident we have found the right partner for lovelytheband and happy accident."

In addition to the launch of the record label, lovelytheband has announced their new single "sail away", due June 24th 2022.

Photo credit: Kay Kay Blaisdell