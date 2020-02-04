lovelytheband Announces Headlining North American 'Loneliness For Love Tour'

Today, alternative pop trio lovelytheband announces their headlining "loneliness for love" Tour. The tour, which is named after their latest single, will be supported by singer-songwriter Tessa Violet and Canadian alternative rock band VALLEY, will be making stops in a number of major cities across North America including San Diego, New York, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and many more. Tickets for the "loneliness for love" Tour will go on-sale Friday, February 7 at 10am local time and can be purchased here. See full list of tour dates below.

The tour announcement comes fresh off the heels of the release of lovelytheband's brand-new single also entitled "loneliness for love." The track is packed with an energetic beat, glistening keys, and nimble guitar that pulsates alongside sweeping verses and an instantly irresistible chorus. The band has also released the music video or the song which features lead singer, Mitchy Collins, searching for human connection with mannequin women as the video pans back and forth between his dates and the band playing in a storefront window. In the end, there is hope for Collins finding a connection with a real, human woman who appears to be the twin of one of the mannequins. "loneliness for love" is available now at all digital retail providers via The Century Family, Inc.

"loneliness for love" Tour Dates:

DATE VENUE CITY 5/14 Observatory Santa Ana, CA 5/16 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA 5/17 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ 5/19 Canton Hall Dallas, TX 5/20 Emo's Austin, TX 5/22 Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA 5/23 The Underground Charlotte, NC 5/24 9:30 Club Washington, D.C. 5/27 Webster Hall New York, NY 5/29 Royale Boston, MA 5/30 BB&T Pavilion Philadelphia, PA 6/1 Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON 6/3 Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH 6/4 The Rave Milwaukee, WI 6/6 The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN 6/7 The Truman Kansas City, MO 6/9 Gothic theatre Denver, CO 6/10 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT 6/12 Showbox Seattle, WA 6/16 Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA 6/17 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA 6/19 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA





Related Articles View More Music Stories