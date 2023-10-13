iHeartRadio's 2024 ALTer EGO Lineup Will Feature Paramore, The 1975 & More

iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the seventh annual “iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One.”

The biggest names in Alternative Rock will come together at the Honda Center in Anaheim on January 13, 2024 to celebrate the excitement and thrill of live Alternative Rock in front of music fans. The incredible lineup includes Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated “The Woody Show.”

“Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event,” said Woody. “My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing.”

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Anaheim to attend “iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One” before the tickets even go on sale. The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.

Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

“We can’t think of a better way to start the new year than with our seventh annual iHeartRadio ALTer Ego,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia “Representing all genres across Alternative and Rock we bring together the hottest artists for one incredible night. We’re beyond thrilled to bring the show to the Honda Center for the first time! We’re excited and thankful for all these artists to come together on January 13th for a beautiful night.”

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping eligible cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder presale:

The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 48-hour Capital One Cardholder presale begins on Tuesday, October 24 at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Thursday, October 26 at 10 a.m. PT, or while presale supplies last.

Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to presale ticket purchases to attend an exclusive event before the show including a private soundcheck performance by The Black Keys, complimentary food and drinks, and more. Presale tickets and exclusive cardholder offers will be available at iheartradio.com/capitalone.

Eligible Capital One cardholders can also redeem their rewards for cardholder exclusive iHeartRadio ALTer Ego ticket packages and experiences on Capital One Entertainment.

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Fans can become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com to access tickets beginning Thursday, October 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. PT or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

“iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One” is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina and the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One.

“iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One” is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year’s event include presenting partner Capital One, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, and Wild Turkey® Bourbon, with more to be announced.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

