honestav Releases Viral Single "iphone killed the mp3" With Music Video Coming

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Alternative singer-songwriter honestav (Av) has released his new single 'iphone killed the mp3' via Rebel Music/gamma, the first song to follow his recent album Sweet American Boy, released earlier this summer via the same label. Av began teasing snippets of the song across his social media earlier this month before surprising fans with an official release across all streaming platforms.

Written by Av while on the road for his debut headline Sweet American Boy World Tour, 'iphone killed the mp3' is a nostalgic, anthemic folk-punk record that explores a broader cultural conversation around nostalgia, early-2000s culture, and the transition from an analog childhood to an increasingly digital world. With references to 2000s staples like skater and Jackass star Bam Margera, MTV's Pimp My Ride, XXL Magazine, and skate culture, honestav reflects on the freedom of growing up without daily technology.

'I've been on my headline Sweet American Boy tour, and had the opportunity to go to Bam Margera's Castle Bam while in Pennsylvania. It brought me back to my childhood, where life felt a lot simpler, and there was a sense of this shared culture, from the magazines we read to the shows we watched,' said honestav. 'My new single is me reminiscing on what it was like growing up before we stopped focusing on what's right in front of us and became stuck to our phones. I was surprised to see how many people have connected with 'iphone killed the mp3.' It shows that there are a lot of people who miss those experiences, and I hope it inspires people to chase that type of connection again.'

The record also acts as a quiet rebellion towards today's technological advancements, with the first line of the chorus stating, 'I don't wanna chat with GPT.' After posting snippets to his social media, the single was fueled by a viral surge on TikTok, with the track resonating with listeners around the world through collective nostalgia. It's a relatable, candid record that speaks on the state of the world, all while grounded in Av's personal reality.

The official music video for 'iphone killed the mp3' is set to drop over the weekend. The visual was shot in London between Av's sold-out shows at The Village Underground during the UK/European leg of his 44-date Sweet American Boy World Tour. The tour has taken him across North America and Europe, with additional shows in Australia and New Zealand next January.

The single is the first record to follow Av's sophomore album, Sweet American Boy, which carries listeners through his tumultuous youth in rural Missouri to his arrival in Hollywood, navigating his newfound stardom while grappling with his mental health. The album includes chart-topping single 'Crash First' with mgk, which reached #1 on the iTunes Alternative Songs Chart, was the #3 Trending Music Video on YouTube, boasts over 38 million streams in the US, and was named one of Vogue's '2026 Songs of the Summer.'

About honestav

Born from personal loss turned into momentum, singer-songwriter honestav's music blends alternative, indie-folk, hip-hop and pop influences. Raised in a small town outside of Springfield, Missouri, Av began releasing music every week starting in 2021 while coping with his mother's addiction and the deaths of his father and brother. In the face of unimaginable odds and loss, the rising musician's breakout hit 'I'd Rather Overdose' (2024) carried him out of rural Missouri and into the national spotlight. Av, who exudes a relatability that has procured a quickly growing, loyal fanbase has since signed with Rebel Music/gamma. and is represented by WME for touring. Today, Av continues to use music as an outlet, sharing stories of his experiences with the world.

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