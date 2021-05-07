goodboy noah Unveils 'Nice' Debut EP

Rising Los Angeles-based pop and R&B-influenced singer and songwriter goodboy noah stakes his claim as an artist to watch with the release of his debut EP nice available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

CLICK HERE to listen to Toronto native's 5-song debut featuring two new tracks -- "dumb" and "love u down" -- as well as previously released bops "uptight," "tie down," and "dial tone," all of which showcase Noah's sultry, smooth R&B vocals alongside eye-popping visuals that highlight his quirky, colorful personality. Nice finds Noah teaming up with a host of notable co-writers including frequent collaborators Micah Gordon (Cautious Clay, Neon Trees), Dan Henig (ZAYN, Noah Cyrus, Chelsea Cutler), Jake Torrey (BTS, Justin Bieber, John Legend) and Alex Sacco (Peach Tree Rascals, Conor Matthews).

On the release of his debut EP, goodboy noah shares, "I'm so excited to release this EP! Born from the depths of the pandemic, this feels like the perfect body of work to move forward into normal life with some smoooooooth R&B. Hope you like it!"

goodboy noah is a Toronto native, now based in LA, who is most known for his 2018 collaborative EP Everything, All at Once with Toronto-based producer Shagabond, which racked up millions of streams on Spotify and earned critical praise from The FADER, Complex Canada, Flaunt Magazine, EARMILK, Lyrical Lemonade, and Fashionably-Early. "My goal as an artist is to bring joy to myself and others with the music I make," says Noah of his recent solo breakout. "I want people to see you don't have to take things too seriously."

Between his sultry R&B vocals and loveable animal drawings, goodboy noah has also grown his TikTok following by 500% in the last few months alone. His debut EP nice features two new songs, setting the course for what is destined to be a groundbreaking year. Stay tuned for much more to come from noah later this year and check him out on TikTok HERE.

goodboy noah's nice EP is available to stream on all digital platforms now HERE.

Listen here: