for KING & COUNTRY To Reschedule Spring Tour Dates

Four-time GRAMMY® Award winner and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY announce that the duo's upcoming burn the ships | The 2020 Spring Encore tour has been rescheduled to begin in June 2020. for KING & COUNTRY will open the new set of tour dates on June 4th in Tyler, TX, and finish out the run on June 24th in Mobile, AL. All previously purchased tickets for the original dates will be honored, and ticketholders are encouraged to check their email for important updates. Refunds are available as well within the next 7 days.

for KING & COUNTRY - made up of Joel and Luke Smallbone - took to Instagram to share a statement regarding the rescheduled dates:

"What a week it's been... I know for all of us there have been massive adjustments made, but we hope you're finding time with those you love and staying safe. For those of you in the States that were joining us in April/May, we have been working hard to reschedule these dates with you in hopes that things settle down very soon. So here they are! More thrilled than ever at the chance in the future to be back together with you in person."

The rescheduled dates to the burn the ships | The 2020 Spring Encore are below. For all announcements, updates, and information, click HERE.

6/4/20 -- Tyler, TX @ The Oil Palace

6/5/20 -- Tulsa, OK @ Mabee Center

6/6/20 -- Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

6/7/20 -- Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

6/9/20 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

6/11/20 -- Washington, DC @ The Anthem

6/12/20 -- Washington, DC @ The Anthem

6/13/20 -- Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

6/14/20 -- Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

6/18/20 -- Binghamton, NY @ Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

6/19/20 -- Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

6/20/20 -- Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

6/21/20 -- Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

6/23/20 -- Johnson City, TN @ Freedom Hall

6/24/20 -- Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena





