flowerovlove Unveils Exuberant New Single 'Coffee Shop'

Acclaimed indie artist flowerovlove returns with “Coffee Shop,” a bright, infectious dream-pop single that spotlights her timeless, luminous vocals. Her winsome personality shines in the vibrant official video for “Coffee Shop,” which finds her playing the captain of a cheer squad and a host of other characters.

Born Joyce Cisse, the 18-year-old artist from South London has independently released a series of captivating singles that include “Malibu,” “Hannah Montana,” “I Gotta I Gotta” and “Love You.”

NME hailed flowerovlove as the “Indie-pop upstart that makes it feel like summertime all the time” when she made her Reading and Leeds debut last year. Following her performance at PrimaveraSoundPorto, where she had the massive crowd clapping and singing along with her, flowerovlove will be playing numerous festivals this summer. See below for itinerary. Check out her Vevo DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 live performances of “Out For The Weekend” and “Get With You.”

Fusing sunny, soothing melodies with introspective lyrics and drawing inspiration from artists such as Tame Impala, flowerovlove won acclaim for her first two EPs Think Flower and A Mosh Pit In The Clouds, released last year.

She adeptly combines her passions for music, nature and fashion into a flourishing whole. She walked at Paris Fashion Week, modeled for Ralph Lauren for Polo Originals collection and has also collaborated with brands like Gucci, Maison Kitsuné, Adidas and Swarovski.

DORK observed, “Flowerovlove perfectly encapsulates what it means to be a Gen Z pop star, making music on your own terms with a singular vision steeped in the pop cultural wonderland in which you’ve grown up, warping and blending it into a compelling and idiosyncratic confection.”

i-D declared, “Flowerovlove has star quality” and Nylon praised her “breezy pop that’s incapable of putting you in a bad mood.” Naming her to the Class of 2023, DIY Magazine noted, “flowerovlove has stunned crowds across Europe this summer with her upbeat dream-pop, and now she’s ready to be the world’s biggest star.”

Tour Dates

7/1 - Gloucester, UK - Barn on the Farm

7/7 - Glasgow, UK - - TRNSMT Festival

7/21 - Hertfordshire, UK - Standon Calling

7/22 - Southwold, UK - Latitude Festival

8/13 - Cornwall, UK - - Boardmasters Festival

8/20 - Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium - Pukkelpop Festival

Photo Credit: Finn