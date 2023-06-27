flowerovlove Unveils Exuberant New Single 'Coffee Shop'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

flowerovlove Unveils Exuberant New Single 'Coffee Shop'

Acclaimed indie artist flowerovlove returns with “Coffee Shop,” a bright, infectious dream-pop single that spotlights her timeless, luminous vocals. Her winsome personality shines in the vibrant official video for “Coffee Shop,” which finds her playing the captain of a cheer squad and a host of other characters.

Born Joyce Cisse, the 18-year-old artist from South London has independently released a series of captivating singles that include “Malibu,” “Hannah Montana,” “I Gotta I Gotta” and “Love You.”

NME hailed flowerovlove as the “Indie-pop upstart that makes it feel like summertime all the time” when she made her Reading and Leeds debut last year. Following her performance at PrimaveraSoundPorto, where she had the massive crowd clapping and singing along with her, flowerovlove will be playing numerous festivals this summer. See below for itinerary. Check out her Vevo DSCVR Artists To Watch 2023 live performances of “Out For The Weekend” and “Get With You.”

Fusing sunny, soothing melodies with introspective lyrics and drawing inspiration from artists such as Tame Impala, flowerovlove won acclaim for her first two EPs Think Flower and A Mosh Pit In The Clouds, released last year.

She adeptly combines her passions for music, nature and fashion into a flourishing whole. She walked at Paris Fashion Week, modeled for Ralph Lauren for Polo Originals collection and has also collaborated with brands like Gucci, Maison Kitsuné, Adidas and Swarovski.

DORK observed, “Flowerovlove perfectly encapsulates what it means to be a Gen Z pop star, making music on your own terms with a singular vision steeped in the pop cultural wonderland in which you’ve grown up, warping and blending it into a compelling and idiosyncratic confection.”

i-D declared, “Flowerovlove has star quality” and Nylon praised her “breezy pop that’s incapable of putting you in a bad mood.” Naming her to the Class of 2023, DIY Magazine noted, “flowerovlove has stunned crowds across Europe this summer with her upbeat dream-pop, and now she’s ready to be the world’s biggest star.”

Tour Dates

7/1 - Gloucester, UK - Barn on the Farm

7/7 - Glasgow, UK - -  TRNSMT Festival

7/21 - Hertfordshire, UK - Standon Calling

7/22 - Southwold, UK - Latitude Festival

8/13 - Cornwall, UK - -  Boardmasters Festival

8/20 - Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium -  Pukkelpop Festival

Photo Credit: Finn



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Phish Announce Fall 2023 Dates Photo
Phish Announce Fall 2023 Dates

Phish have announced fall 2023 tour dates, including multi-night runs at Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena October 6 - 8, and Chicago, IL's United Center. October 13 - 15. These shows mark the first time the band has played at both of these venues. The tour also includes two nights in Dayton, OH at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

2
Oxymorrons Announce Melanin Punk Album & Drop Graveyard Words Photo
Oxymorrons Announce 'Melanin Punk' Album & Drop 'Graveyard Words'

Accompanying the announcement comes the project's electrifying third single, 'Graveyard Words,' which boasts more of the band's diverse influences and innovative musicality. 'Graveyard Words' merges the captivating sounds of drum and bass with nods to the unique vibe of Turnstile meshed with a little bit of Kid Cudi.

3
Jaye Jayle Releases Single With Patrick Shiroishi & Bonnie Prince Billy Photo
Jaye Jayle Releases Single With Patrick Shiroishi & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy

The album's latest single— the dreamy, meditative 'When We Are Dogs'—arrives and showcases the brilliance of Jaye Jayle collaborating with Patrick Shiroishi (saxophone) and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy (vocals).  'When We Are Dogs' arrives on streaming platforms and a music video for the song, artist Richie Beckett, will surface soon.

4
The Breeders Share Unreleased Track From Last Splash; Anniversary Edition Photo
The Breeders Share Unreleased Track From 'Last Splash; Anniversary Edition

Recorded by the ‘classic’ Breeders line-up of Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson, and featuring the infectiously appealing ‘Cannonball’, Last Splash immediately became an alt-rock classic, achieving platinum status in the UK and US, and is ranked in Pitchfork’s Top 100 Records of the 1990s. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD