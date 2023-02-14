Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Day

flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Day

Currently, flipturn is out on the road for the nearly sold out second leg of their headline Shadowglow tour.

Feb. 14, 2023  

flipturn releases an alternate version of "Sad Disco"- the standout track from their debut album Shadowglow.

A more hushed and experimental take on the original, today's rework was recorded and produced at Pine Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, by the band's close friend Taylor Neal. Lyrically, the fan-favorite takes the cliché of "helplessly in love" and gives it a much more literal meaning, making this the perfect lovelorn track to strip down for Valentine's Day.

On "Sad Disco (Pine Studios)", the band said, "One of our favorite aspects of writing music is that there can be so many different ways to interpret the same track. Even after we're 'done' with a song, we can't help but find new ways to play these songs for you. We can't wait for y'all to meet this other side of 'Sad Disco!'"

Consistently allowing for their music to be viewed under varying lenses, flipturn released a 1950s sci-fi/ horror inspired official video for "Sad Disco" around Halloween. Whether you prefer the suspenseful version with creatures from outer space, or the tender, syrupy Pine Studios version of "Sad Disco," the band allows for their music to be appreciated in any form that is beneficial to the listener in that moment in time.

Currently, flipturn is out on the road for the nearly sold out second leg of their headline Shadowglow tour. Joined by Hotel Fiction, the band has 10 more shows on this run before a summer of music festivals including Governors Ball, Hangout, Okeechobee, Electric Forest and Railbird, and then heading into supporting Mt. Joy, Goth Babe and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. All upcoming show dates can be found here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

February 15 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig* (sold out)

February 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme* (sold out)

February 17 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon* (sold out)

February 18 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall* (sold out)

February 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indy* (sold out)

February 22 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's*

February 23 - Birmingham, AL - The Saturn*

February 24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre* (sold out)

February 25 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar* (sold out)

February 26 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar* (sold out)

March 5 - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival - Sunshine Grove, FL

March 17 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

March 18 - Columbia, SC - St. Pat's in Five Points

April 20 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's &

April 22 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion &

May 6 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem #

May 7 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

May 19-21 Hangout Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

June 4 - Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY

June 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

June 6 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ^

June 7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater ^

June 9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

June 10 - Governors Ball - New York, NY

June 24 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

*headline dates with support from Hotel Fiction

& supporting Mt. Joy

# supporting Goth Babe

^ supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise

flipturn makes indie music for endless summers, sun-streaked days, and introspective nights. It's a cinematic sound rooted not only in the Florida towns where the musicians first banded together as teenagers, but also in the anthemic live show that's taken flipturn from coast to coast.

In the time since their formation, flipturn has mushroomed to reaches far beyond the walls of the Fernandina Beach garage they first practiced in. Built up by Dillon Basse (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Tristan Duncan (lead guitar), Madeline Jarman (bass), Mitch Fountain (synth), and Devon VonBalson (drums), the band has long prepared for the release of their debut album Shadowglow; a snapshot of a band caught halfway between youthful optimism and adult precision, with songs that target the head as well as the heart.

Shadowglow's release was met with praise from the likes of Consequence, UPROXX, V Magazine, AltPress, American Songwriter and Paste. At the same time, the band saw tremendous support from Spotify, including the cover of the undercurrents playlist, helping to push their monthly listeners to over a million.

With over 80 million streams on Spotify alone, countless sold-out headline shows across the US, and tours with Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilderado, the band has more than proven their place in the indie scene. 2022 saw flipturn join the prestigious lineups of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Hangout, SunFest, and Levitate and ink a deal with Dualtone Records.

In the coming year, flipturn will embark on the second leg of their headline Shadowglow Tour, making stops at Governors Ball, Hangout, Okeechobee, Electric Forest and Railbird. In late April and early May, flipturn will be supporting both Mt. Joy and Goth Babe, and June will see them hit the road once again with Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Photo by Amanda Laferriere



Tame Impala Announces Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Photo
Tame Impala Announces 'Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set'
This past fall Tame Impala’s landmark album Lonerism turned 10. The 3 LP box set features a 24 page booklet, unreleased Lonerism demos and never before heard demo sessions. Anniversary edition artwork was designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker.
Neck Deep Premiere New Single Heartbreak Of The Century Photo
Neck Deep Premiere New Single 'Heartbreak Of The Century'
Attention all cinephiles: you are cordially invited to the premiere of “Heartbreak Of The Century,” the newest single and music video from UK-rock band Neck Deep. The track is described as “a classic sounding Neck Deep song, catchy, angsty, pacey, powerful and a little bit pathetic” by vocalist Ben Barlow.
Curtis 50 Cent Jackson & FOX Enter Non-Exclusive Broadcast Direct Deal Photo
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson & FOX Enter Non-Exclusive Broadcast Direct Deal
Jackson, through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, will develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series that would air on FOX.  Series created under the deal will be owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, FOX Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television.
Harvey Sutherland Shares New Single Changes Photo
Harvey Sutherland Shares New Single 'Changes'
Melbourne producer Harvey Sutherland releases a brand new single “Changes,” his first new music since the release of his acclaimed long-player Boy last year. “Changes” signals a return to roots for Harvey Sutherland – a glimmering, minimal swinging house track with an intimate dance floor in mind.

From This Author - Michael Major


P!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' AlbumP!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' Album
February 14, 2023

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, this week. P!NK has released the album's opening track, 'When I Get There,' today. The track is dedicated to her late father. Watch the new lyric video, featuring home footage of the two of them, now!
Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'
February 14, 2023

The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, an album that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name. The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from “New York, New York” to “(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town” and “I Love L.A.”
Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'
February 14, 2023

This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in “Blood And Butter” to flamenco rhythms in “Sunset.” An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love.
Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'
February 14, 2023

The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more.
Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'MileDisney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile
February 14, 2023

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.
share