flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Day

flipturn releases an alternate version of "Sad Disco"- the standout track from their debut album Shadowglow.

A more hushed and experimental take on the original, today's rework was recorded and produced at Pine Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, by the band's close friend Taylor Neal. Lyrically, the fan-favorite takes the cliché of "helplessly in love" and gives it a much more literal meaning, making this the perfect lovelorn track to strip down for Valentine's Day.

On "Sad Disco (Pine Studios)", the band said, "One of our favorite aspects of writing music is that there can be so many different ways to interpret the same track. Even after we're 'done' with a song, we can't help but find new ways to play these songs for you. We can't wait for y'all to meet this other side of 'Sad Disco!'"

Consistently allowing for their music to be viewed under varying lenses, flipturn released a 1950s sci-fi/ horror inspired official video for "Sad Disco" around Halloween. Whether you prefer the suspenseful version with creatures from outer space, or the tender, syrupy Pine Studios version of "Sad Disco," the band allows for their music to be appreciated in any form that is beneficial to the listener in that moment in time.

Currently, flipturn is out on the road for the nearly sold out second leg of their headline Shadowglow tour. Joined by Hotel Fiction, the band has 10 more shows on this run before a summer of music festivals including Governors Ball, Hangout, Okeechobee, Electric Forest and Railbird, and then heading into supporting Mt. Joy, Goth Babe and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. All upcoming show dates can be found here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

February 15 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig* (sold out)

February 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme* (sold out)

February 17 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon* (sold out)

February 18 - Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall* (sold out)

February 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indy* (sold out)

February 22 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's*

February 23 - Birmingham, AL - The Saturn*

February 24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre* (sold out)

February 25 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar* (sold out)

February 26 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar* (sold out)

March 5 - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival - Sunshine Grove, FL

March 17 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

March 18 - Columbia, SC - St. Pat's in Five Points

April 20 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's &

April 22 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion &

May 6 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem #

May 7 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

May 19-21 Hangout Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

June 4 - Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY

June 5 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

June 6 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ^

June 7 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater ^

June 9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

June 10 - Governors Ball - New York, NY

June 24 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

*headline dates with support from Hotel Fiction

& supporting Mt. Joy

# supporting Goth Babe

^ supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise

flipturn makes indie music for endless summers, sun-streaked days, and introspective nights. It's a cinematic sound rooted not only in the Florida towns where the musicians first banded together as teenagers, but also in the anthemic live show that's taken flipturn from coast to coast.

In the time since their formation, flipturn has mushroomed to reaches far beyond the walls of the Fernandina Beach garage they first practiced in. Built up by Dillon Basse (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Tristan Duncan (lead guitar), Madeline Jarman (bass), Mitch Fountain (synth), and Devon VonBalson (drums), the band has long prepared for the release of their debut album Shadowglow; a snapshot of a band caught halfway between youthful optimism and adult precision, with songs that target the head as well as the heart.

Shadowglow's release was met with praise from the likes of Consequence, UPROXX, V Magazine, AltPress, American Songwriter and Paste. At the same time, the band saw tremendous support from Spotify, including the cover of the undercurrents playlist, helping to push their monthly listeners to over a million.

With over 80 million streams on Spotify alone, countless sold-out headline shows across the US, and tours with Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilderado, the band has more than proven their place in the indie scene. 2022 saw flipturn join the prestigious lineups of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Hangout, SunFest, and Levitate and ink a deal with Dualtone Records.

In the coming year, flipturn will embark on the second leg of their headline Shadowglow Tour, making stops at Governors Ball, Hangout, Okeechobee, Electric Forest and Railbird. In late April and early May, flipturn will be supporting both Mt. Joy and Goth Babe, and June will see them hit the road once again with Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Photo by Amanda Laferriere