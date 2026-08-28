bunii Releases WATSNEXT EP, Announces BUNIIVERSITY Tour

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Self-produced artist bunii releases his highly-anticipated EP, WATSNEXT, via Warner Records. The EP, which includes his latest single 'TETHERED,' marks the latest chapter in bunii's ever-evolving artistic journey, building on the immersive production, experimental soundscapes, and introspective themes that have become synonymous with his work. With WATSNEXT, bunii, who The FADER praised as 'the face of a rising alt-rock movement,' continues to push beyond conventional genre boundaries, offering a glimpse into the next phase of his creative vision.

In addition to the EP, bunii recently announced his headlining 'BUNIIVERSITY' Tour. The run will kick off on October 5th in Chicago and hit major cities across the US including Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets for the 'BUNIIVERSITY' Tour are on-sale now.

About bunii

Based in Los Angeles, bunii is a self-produced artist who has become a prominent figure in the underground scene. After starting his career as a producer at age 15, he transitioned into a solo artist in 2023, eventually finding breakout viral success with his 2024 single 'SAINT.' His innovative sound is characterized by intricate production, immersive soundscapes, and themes of self-discovery, resulting in a genre-defying style that has amassed millions of streams and cultivated a growing global following. Following the release of his 2025 projects 8:30 is too early and bastard, bunii entered a new chapter with his 2026 album VIRGILIO, which was named one of The FADER's 30 Best Albums of 2026 So Far. He recently completed his first-ever U.S. headline tour, selling out dates across Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston. He has continued to expand his presence with additional support from The FADER, a special guest video launch with Well Well Well and Our Generation Music, and SoundCloud's 'Shaping Music Culture' series, which featured his track 'amnesia.' With his prolific output, signature aesthetic, and boundary-pushing approach to production, bunii continues to shape the digital underground while building a rapidly expanding audience. To date, bunii has amassed 170M+ global streams, including 119.3M+ U.S. streams, alongside 1.7M+ video views and a combined social following of 133K.

Photo Credit: Jon Weiner



Photo Credit: Jon Weiner

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