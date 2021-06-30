binki Releases New Single 'Revolve'

binki hits us with another immediate, genre-defying single "Revolve" from his upcoming MOTOR FUNCTION EP. A performer at his core, binki has quickly turned heads for his innovative fusion of pop, cavalier funk and bratty rock swagger. His debut MOTOR FUNCTION is wholly charged with emotional clarity and an unrelenting commitment to the groove. It serves as both a reintroduction to binki as an artist, and a reaffirmation of his commitment to defy easy categorization. Each of its soaring tracks are defined by an undeniable sense of kinetic urgency, for which the project is named.

"Revolve", produced by Nate Donmoyer (Fat Tony, Passion Pit), was the first song completed for the EP and sets the stage for the remaining tracks. binki reveals, "Revolve is about magnetism. Opposites attract and all that, but also the opposite is true. For better or worse. What pulls us together and what pushes us apart?"

Born to Kenyan immigrants in Pennsylvania, binki grew up on a steady diet of his older siblings' music preferences. But it wasn't until studying to be an actor at UNC Greensboro that binki found himself gravitating toward music as a career.

In 2018, he graduated, released his debut single "Marco," and headed to NYC where he immediately captured audiences with early singles like "Wiggle," "Sea Sick," and the bright-eyed track "Heybb!". Through vigilant self-promotion and word of mouth, binki swiftly drummed up millions of streams, heavy rotational play on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 and snagged opening spots for Still Woozy, BENNEE and Johnny Utah. In fall of last year, "Heybb!" was featured in an Apple iPad campaign meanwhile garnering several Artist to Watch lists including Pigeons & Planes who praised his "distinct, consistent style."

He was ready to throw himself back into the music at the top of last year. But the pandemic proved too tall of a hurdle. "My lyrics are typically inspired by my day-to-day experiences. They come out like vomit. [Being in quarantine] I was in this position where I had a massive desire to make stuff but the obstacles were just too big."

Rather than forcing the inevitable, binki instead fought off the atrophy by sharpening his music theory skills and immersing himself in the catalogs of iconoclasts such as David Bowie, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Lou Reed. Once quarantine clouds began to part, a new batch of "anti-love songs'' began to reveal themselves, quickly assembling into a brilliant collection - MOTOR FUNCTION.

MOTOR FUNCTION is out August 13 via FADER Label.