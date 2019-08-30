benny blanco Releases 'graduation' with juice WRLD, Video Features Hailee Steinfeld, Olivia Munn, Dove Cameron, and More!

Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum producer and artist benny blanco today unveils "Graduation" with Juice WRLD alongside a video starring blanco and Juice WRLD plusHailee Steinfeld, Justice Smith, Olivia Munn,Dove Cameron, Ross Butler, Noah Cyrus,Tommy Dorfman, Tony Revolori, Lil Dicky,Maddie Ziegler and more.

Watch the video, directed by longtime collaborator Jake Schreier, below!

The track samples the Vitamin C classic of the same name and follows the pair's previous collaboration, "Roses" with Brendon Urie, streamed more than 200 million times to date."Graduation" follows blanco's Gold-certified debut album FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS-streamed more than 1 billion times to date-which featured the global smash hit "Eastside" with Halsey andKhalid, now certified four times Platinum in the U.S. and two times in the U.K. (where it reached #1), with many other accolades worldwide. Earlier this year blanco released the chart topping "I Can't Get Enough" with Selena Gomez, J Balvin and Tainy, streamed hundreds of millions of times and now nominated for an MTV Video Music Award.

Born and raised in Reston, VA, benny blanco is an American record producer, songwriter, musician and recipient of the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is also a five-time BMI Songwriter of the Year award winner, 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year award winner and four-time Grammy winner.

As a producer and songwriter, blanco is responsible for hundreds of millions of album sales worldwide due to his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and many more. He is also the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records: Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

20-year-old genre-warping musician Juice WRLD established himself as a Chicago-area native who shunned major streaming services and built a massive following on Soundcloud. Within weeks of debuting a video for his smash hit "All Girls Are The Same" in February 2018, Juice landed a record deal with Interscope Records. Soon after signing, his May 2018-released single "Lucid Dreams," and "All Girls Are The Same," climbed to the #1 and #2 spots on Soundcloud's Top 50 chart, and shortly thereafter brought Juice his Billboard Hot 100 debut, on the same day his first full-length project, Goodbye & Good Riddance, was released via Grade A Productions/ Interscope Records. "Lucid Dreams" is now certified five-times-platinum by the RIAA, peaked at #2 on the Hot 100 and earned over a billion streams in 2018. Goodbye & Good Riddance has spent over 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at #4, and has received critical acclaim from The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, USA Today, Billboard, The FADER and more. On March 18, 2019, Juice's second studio album, Death Race For Love, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with 165K equivalent units. The album marked the second-biggest streaming week of any 2019 album to date with over 200 million global streams. Also this year, Juice WRLD opened for Nicki Minaj on her European tour, performed at Coachella for the first time, graced the cover of Billboard Magazine, sold out a headlining North America tour, and won Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. He was nominated for Top New Artist at the 2019 BET awards, and will perform at the iHeartMedia awards in September.





