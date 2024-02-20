Zombi Release 'Bodies In The Flotsam' In New Preview Of 'Direct Inject'

Zombi, who recently announced the March 22 release of their new album, Direct Inject (Relapse Records), have shared a second song from the album: “Bodies in the Flotsam.”

“To me, this song feels like ‘classic Zombi,' something we'd have written back in the early ‘00s,” Steve Moore says of the 3-minute track. “Lean and mean – just drums, eight-string bass and synth. Nothing programmed or sequenced.”

The band previously released “The Post-Atomic Horror," a song Revolver noted for having a heavier feel than some of the past work from Steve Moore and AE Paterra, saying, “The duo's sound has always floated somewhere between space-rock, prog, doom-metal and ‘70s film score eeriness… but the new album's first single, ‘The Post-Atomic Horror,” has a serious metal through line in it.”

Direct Inject, which was self-produced by Moore and Paterra, also features guest percussionist Jeff Gretz (Zao/From Autumn To Ashes), and guitar player Phil Manley (Trans Am).

“In 2022, after our tour with The Sword, we posted up in our friend's studio in Clearfield, PA for a week of diner breakfasts and gas station BBQ,” Moore explained upon the album announcement. “We would record every day and improvise until we found ideas we liked. We then took these ideas back home to Albany and Chicago to give them structure. A few months later, after our tour with Om, AEP went back to Clearfield to record final drum tracks. Everything else was recorded at my home studio. The only exceptions are ‘Sessuale I' and ‘Sessuale II,' which were both written in the early ‘00s but never officially released.”

Album pre-orders are available now, with Direct Inject available on several limited-edition vinyl variants, CD, and digitally (https://www.relapse.com/pages/zombi-direct-inject).

Zombi tour dates:

April 4 Louisville, KY Whirling Tiger

April 5 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern

April 6 Detroit, MI Sanctuary Detroit

April 7 Toronto, ON The Velvet Underground

April 8 Montreal, QC La Sotterenea

April 9 Boston, MA The Middle East Upstairs

April 10 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

April 11 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

April 12 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

April 13 Pittsburgh, PA Certain Death II

Tickets for all dates are on-sale now; Overcalc opens on all dates.