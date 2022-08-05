Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zimbabwean Artist Bantu Releases 'One Light' Remix

Zimbabwean Artist Bantu Releases 'One Light' Remix

The remix is a remix of the original Maroon 5 single.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  

Zimbabwean breakthrough artist, songwriter, and producer, Bantu, announced today the release of his remix of Maroon 5's "One Light," available now.

Bantu was the featured artist on the original track from the GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band's Gold-selling album JORDI. He has put a new spin on the record, including a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter BLEU and BET's "Best New Artist" Latto.

"One Light" follows the release of recent singles "Winnie Harlow Riddim," "Unforgivable" and "Ex Behavior." His hit "Leaving" was notably featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack, while Wonderland. praised the song's "array of infectious sounds and rhythms."

Bantu has also claimed coveted real estate on Amazon Music's Afro Playlist as well as Apple Music's NMD, breaking pop, Future Hits, New Fire, and more. Additionally, he also emerged on Spotify playlists such as New Music Friday, Eyescream, Pop Rising, Just Hits, and Dancehall Official, among others. Impressively, his solo music has generated 40 million-plus streams.

Born in Zimbabwe and based in Los Angeles, Bantu has cemented himself as one of the game's best-kept secrets. Bantu is an artist, writer, and producer. As an artist, Bantu recently released "Winnie Harlow Riddim" with longtime collaborator Dr. Chaii.

As a songwriter, recent releases include "Lose Somebody" by Jack G feat. Iann Dior, "Between our Hearts" Cheat Codes x CXLOE, "Whiskey" by Maroon 5 feat A$ap Rocky, as well as "Hey Ma" by J Balvin, Camila Cabello and Pitbull from the "Fast & Furious 8" Soundtrack that was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY. Bantu has upcoming cuts with Fireboy, Mr. Eazi, Becky G, Jonas Blue, Flo Rida, and Maluma.

The world of film and TV placements have taken notice of Bantu, with one of his biggest accomplishments as the GRAMMY-nominated single "Familia" with Nicki Minaj and Anuel Aa. The track was an integral part of the recent animated film, "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" and it currently holds an impressive 113M+ streams on Spotify. Other past placements include FIFA 2019, "Boomerang" (BET), "Florida Girls" (TV), "On My Block" (Netflix), "Fast & Furious 8" (film), "After We Collided" (film), and "P-Valley" (Starz).

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


DYLYN Announces Debut Full-Length Album 'The Sixty90s'
August 5, 2022

With influences that range from Blondie to Black Sabbath, DYLYN (aka Gwendolyn Lewis) has created a unique style that pulls together raw, rock n’ roll energy with brilliant pop hooks. The alt-rock power force is excited to release her debut full length LP soon, The Sixty90s, an homage to the grit of the 90s and the warmth of the 60s.
Brynn Cartelli Unveils New Single 'Girl Code'
August 5, 2022

Celebrated 19-year-old singer-songwriter Brynn Cartelli unveiled her ethereal, guitar-driven single “Girl Code.” Written by Cartelli shortly after moving to New York City, the song illustrates the night she met her current boyfriend. Produced by Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa, James Bay), the track is out now on all streaming platforms.
Panic! At the Disco Releases New Song 'Local God'
August 5, 2022

“Local God” follows the release of singles “Middle of a Breakup” and “Viva Las Vengeance,” off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance. “Viva Las Vengeance” scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts, the fastest song to climb to #1 in over a year! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.
VIDEO: discovery+ Debuts THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS Docuseries Trailer
August 5, 2022

Watch the video trailer for the new four-part series, THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS, which offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades. For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess Diana's death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details.
Alain Zane Share New Single 'Kite'
August 5, 2022

Alain Zane, the Los Angeles duo consisting of singer, multi-instrumentalist Cat Colbert and producer/ multi-instrumentalist Ethan Browne, shared the new single “Kite” from their debut album Right Before Your Eyes. Reimagined by Browne, Right Before Your Eyes is sleek and groove-driven, mixing the R&B and funk of Roy Ayers and Grover Washington.