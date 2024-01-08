Zach Top No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio With Debut Single 'Sounds Like the Radio'

Leo33's rising country sensation Zach Top earns the No.1 most added song at country radio this week with his debut single, “Sounds Like The Radio.” The eagerly awaited track, co-written by Zach, continues Zach's streak of captivating audiences with his timeless sound and authentic storytelling.

Accompanying the single announcement today, Zach is excited to reveal that his debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, is set for release on April 5. A testament to Zach's unwavering commitment to authenticity, Zach co-wrote every song on the album to help further his personal connection with fans. Renowned producer and songwriter Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Alan Jackson) collaborated with Zach to bring the album to life as sole producer on the project.

“Creating Cold Beer & Country Music has been an incredible journey,” shares Zach. “This album is a labor of love, a reflection of my roots, and a celebration of the timeless spirit of country music.”

Cold Beer & Country Music Track Listing:

“Sounds Like The Radio” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin) “Cold Beer & Country Music” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain) “Cowboys Like Me Do” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Roger Springer) “There's The Sun” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin) “Dirt Turns To Gold” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Paul Overstreet) “The Kinda Woman I Like” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Michael White) “Lonely For Long” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Mark Nesler) “Bad Luck” (ZachTop, Carson Chamberlain, Mark Nesler) “Use Me” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols) “Ain't That A Heartbreak” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Paul Overstreet) “I Never Lie” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols) “Things To Do” (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Mark Nesler)

Zach Top is making a name for himself with artists like Luke Combs, Parker McCollum, Jake Owen and more praising Zach as the next big thing. Zach's music is reminiscent of the 90s country legends who inspired him along his journey.

Hailing from Sunnyside, WA, Zach's upbringing on a ranch listening to classic country tunes laid the foundation for his artistic passion. Fans can catch Zach on the road this year with CMA Award Winners Brothers Osborne as well as Lainey Wilson on their respective tours, solidifying Zach's status as a promising force in country music.