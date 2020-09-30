Zach Heckendorf Releases 'Waves' Music Video

Taken from his recently released album HAWK TALK.

Today, Zach Heckendorf released his video for "Waves" taken from his recently released album HAWK TALK - produced by Grammy winner John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Ben Rector, Cory Wong), the album was just released on September 25th via Missing Piece Records / Organically Elevated. So far, HAWK TALK has been acclaimed by by Ones to Watch, Parade, Pollstar, 303 Magazine, and Westword, who said it "falls into the Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi school of pop - the stuff of earnest young men with big feelings, singing danceable songs with catchy hooks."

"One of the main goals of the 'Waves' music video was to communicate the darker tones of the song," Heckendorf said of the video. "I originally wrote 'Waves' as a way to deal with and conquer my existential anxiety about the future of humanity. I wanted the video to reflect that and the director, Austin Leih came through in a big way. We also had a blast filming in Colorado and dancing around the big bonfire."

Since releasing his self-titled debut album at age 16, Heckendorf has released a series of critical and fan-favorites: The Cool Down, Speed Checked by Aircraft, Artifacts and an EP titled Up. He's toured the U.S. extensively as a headliner and has supported artists such as Rodrigo y Gabriela, John Butler Trio and Rogue Wave as well as Michael Franti and Spearhead at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Listeners discovering Zach Heckendorf for the first time will cheer the emergence of a bold, exciting modern troubadour who can speak to their private fears, hopes and joys with rapier wit and incisive insight. He's got the poetic and melodic chops that allow him to neatly tuck meaningful themes and messages into irresistible ear candy, making them go down easy; before you know it, you're hooked, and when you're least suspecting it, you come away with a fresh frame of reference.

Though his touring has been put on hold, Zach is partnering with venues, radio stations, artists, press outlets, and brands to live stream performances in every one of the 50 states. Billed as the "50 States Livestream Tour," so far partners have included WHYY (Pennsylvania), Rockwood Music Hall (New York), Road Nation (Washington DC), Which Wich (Texas), Americana Highways (Maryland), WDST Sofa Sessions (New York), The Portland Sessions (Oregon), The Boot (Tennessee), Swallow Hill and Larimer Lounge (Colorado), Birmingham Mountain Radio (Alabama), Sofa King Fest (Louisiana), Evanston SPACE (Illinois), songwriter Brooks Hubbard (New Hampshire), and many more. Live Nation partnered with Zach on the second leg of his tour, adding 33 venues to the routing. To date Zach has performed 52 streams over 28 states and Washington DC. An upcoming third tour leg will be announced soon.

Watch the "Waves" video below.

HAWK TALK Track Listing:

1. Borrow My Heart

2. Up

3. Waves

4. The Empty Song

5. Reasons

6. Hero

7. Briciola

8. Feel Strong

9. Stronger Than I Once Was

10. Real Love

11. Take To The Floor

Photo Credit: Olivia Smith

