Zach Heckendorf Announces Second Leg of '50 States Livestream Tour'

As part of his goal to play livestream concerts with partners in all 50 States, Zach Heckendorf announced leg two of his virtual tour. This second leg includes 40 partners over 20 states including 33 Live Nation venues. The unique partnership with Live Nation will have Zach's livestream performance simulcast through the social media channels of each Live Nation venue in that state over 14 dates, creating a potential audience of over 4 million live music fans.

The second leg of Heckendorf's "50 States Livestream Tour" kicks off on July 27th in Arizona with the Van Buren Theater. Additional streaming partners include American Songwriter, WDST, Ocean 98, songwriter Brooks Hubbard, The Columbia Club of New Jersey, and Evanston SPACE. Watch Zach perform "Up" live at his January 2020 Evanston SPACE show below!

"I'm stepping up my livestream game for the second leg of the 50 State Tour," Heckendorf says "I'm so grateful to be streaming alongside some of my favorite music venues in the country like House of Blues, The Palladium, and Tabernacle. My goal is to connect with fans, new and old, while expanding creatively through the live stream experience. BIG thanks to Live Nation for being so willing to adapt during tough times."

During the first leg of the "50 States Livestream Tour" Zach Heckendorf played for over 45,000 music fans in 10 States and Washington DC, with partners including WHYY (Philadelphia), Rockwood Music Hall (New York), Road Nation (Washington DC), Which Wich (Texas), Americana Highways (Maryland), IBGLive (Massachusetts), The Portland Sessions (Oregon), and The Boot (Tennessee), Swallow Hill and Larimer Lounge (Colorado), Birmingham Mountain Radio (Alabama), and Sofa King Fest (Louisiana).

Last month, Heckendorf released his single "Take To The Floor" along with a stunning live video for the song. Released via Organically Elevated/Missing Piece Records, Parade described the song as "a sweet acoustic number that reflects on the journey through love." "Take To The Floor" followed Zach's single "Up" which was released last month. Produced by Grammy winner John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Pink, Miley Cyrus), "Up" is an irresistible song that Westword said "falls into the Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi school of pop - the stuff of earnest young men with big feelings, singing danceable songs with catchy hooks."

Upcoming Livestream Tour Dates:

July 27 - Arizona 5:00pm PT

- The Van Buren @thevanburenphx

July 28 - New Jersey 5:00pm ET

- Columbia Club of New Jersey

July 30 - New York 8:40pm ET

- WDST - Woodstock @radiowoodstock

July 31 - Connecticut 8:00pm ET

- Oakdale Theatre @oakdaletheatre

August 3 - Illinois 7:00pm CT

- Evanston SPACE @Evanston Space

August 4 - Tennessee 7:00pm ET

- American Songwriter @americansongwriter

August 6 - Maryland 6:00pm ET

- Ocean 98 Casa Series @Ocean981

August 7 - Minnesota 7:00pm CT

- The Fillmore @fillmorempls

- Varsity Theater @varsitytheater

August 10 - California 5:00 PM PT

- Ace of Spades @aceofspadessac

- Belasco @belascola

- House of Blues Anaheim @hobanaheim

- House of Blues Los Angeles @hoblosangeles

- House of Blues San Diego @hobsandiego

- Magnolia Performing Art Center @themagnoliasd

- Observatory Orange County @observatoryoc

- Observatory North Park @observatorynorthpark

- The Palladium @hollywoodpalladium

- Riverside Live @riversidelive

- The Wiltern @thewiltern

August 11 - Florida 8:00pm ET

- House of Blues Orlando @hoborlando

- The Fillmore Miami Beach @fillmoremb

August 12 - New Hampshire 8:00pm ET

- Brooks Hubbard

August 14 - Colorado 12:00pm MT

- Marquis Theater @marquistheater

- Summit @summitden

August 17 - Nevada 5:00pm PT

- House of Blues Las Vegas @hoblasvegas

August 18 - Illinois 12:00pm CT

- WWCT @999wwct

August 19 - Kentucky 8:00pm ET

- Louisville Palace @louisvillepalace

- Mercury Ballroom @mercuryballroom

August 20 - Georgia 8:00pm ET

- Buckhead Theatre @buckheadtheatre

- Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre @cocacolaroxy

- Tabernacle @tabernacleatl

August 24 - Utah 6:00pm MT

- The Depot @depotslc

August 26 - North Carolina 8:00pm ET

- The Fillmore Charlotte @fillmorenc

- The Ritz Raleigh @ritzraleigh

August 27 - South Carolina 8:00pm ET

- House of Blues Myrtle Beach @hobmyrtlebeach

August 31 - Indiana 8:00pm ET

- Old National Centre - Indianapolis, @oldnationalcentre

September 1 - Ohio 8:00pm ET

- Bogart's Cincinnati @bogartsshows

- House of Blues Cleveland @hobcleveland

- Masonic Cleveland @masoniccleveland

