Zach Bryan to Release New 9-Song EP 'Summertime Blues'

Tomorrow, Oklahoma country star Zach Bryan releases Summertime Blues, a new 9-track EP, which arrives only a couple of months after his record-breaking, critically-acclaimed Warner Records debut AMERICAN HEARTBREAK. Pre-save/order Summertime Blues here and watch the video for the title track below.

Summertime Blues follows in the footsteps of AMERICAN HEARTBREAK with its honest and poignant storytelling, further underscoring Bryan's reputation as one of the most vital and singular songwriters of his, or any other generation.

Over the course of Summertime Blues, Bryan sings about working class lifestyle; (the dark and muscular "Quittin' Time"); paints a bittersweet portrait of a summer night across America on the title track; tells a longing story about the one that got away ("Oklahoma Smoke Show"); and dives deep into the frustrations of a relationship gone sour (the fiery "All The Time"). He shifts from epic to intimate with the songwriting mastery fans have become accustomed to, exploring the many textures of life without flinching at their complexities.

Bryan also announces a handful of new concert dates, including his first proper headlining gig in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 18. His summer tour thus far has found him forging profound connections with fans thanks to his simple, undiluted, genuine, and captivating music. A local ticket pre-sale for the new dates begins today at 8:00AM PT. General on-sales begin tomorrow, July 15 at 10:00AM local time. See all of Bryan's upcoming tour dates below and buy tickets here.

AMERICAN HEARTBREAK, the Navy veteran's third album and first for Warner Records as well as his first studio-recorded album, made the second-highest streaming country music album debut in history, breaking the 2022 record for single album streams in a 24-hour period and pushing Bryan well past 1 billion streams globally.

Capping five years of what Bryan himself called "a true tall-tale," AMERICAN HEARTBREAK's unforgettable vignettes of modern life in America-the rambling "From Austin," stirring "Something In The Orange," and down-home "Highway Boys," to name just a few-earned him a spot in the canon of the country's great narrative songwriters.

"Something in the Orange" peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot Country charts and was the #18 global streaming track overall. "From Austin" claimed #1 Country Song on Apple Music and debuted at #4 on Spotify's Global Country chart. On the strength of its deeply personal story, the track has garnered over 37 million global streams. Bryan is now a regular presence on the most coveted playlists in country music.

Summertime Blues proves that the once-in-a-lifetime songwriter has a deep well to pull from, and AMERICAN HEARTBREAK was just the beginning.

Watch the new music video here:

Zach Bryan Tour Dates

July 15 - Canby, OR - Wild Hare Music Festival

July 15-17 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival (Sold Out)

July 22 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 23 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

July 25 - Indianapolis, IN T - CU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 28 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

July 29 - Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

July 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 04 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smoke Out

Aug 12 - Gilford, NH - Band of NH Pavilion

Aug 13 - Bethel, NY - - Bethel Woods Center

Aug 14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 18 - Lewisburg, WV - The State Fair of West Virginia

Aug 20 - Alexandria, LA - Bulls, Bands, Barrels

Sep 02 - Weston, CO - Caveman Music Festival

Sep 03 - Snowmass Village, CO - Jas Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

Sep 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Moon River Music Festival

#Sep 11 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Sep 13 - Asheville, NC - Exploreashville.com Arena

Sep 14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep 16 - Pryor, OK - - Born & Raised Festival

Sep 17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sep 21 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sep 23 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sep 24-25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Festival

Sep 27 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep 29 - Newport, KY - Promo West Pavilion at Ovation

Sep 30 - Detroit, MI - - The Fillmore Detroit

Oct 02 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field

Oct 07 - Austin, TX - - Austin City Limits

#Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Oct 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

#Oct 25 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

#Nov 11 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park