Zacari Returns With “Reverse” Featuring Grammy Award Winner James Fauntleroy

Gearing up for the release of his debut album this fall, TDE signee and singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Zacari – who made waves with his previous singles like "LOVE." with Kendrick Lamar and the Black Panther soundtrack feature “Redemption” – returns today with the contemporary R&B track “Reverse” featuring multiple GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer James Fauntleroy (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, SZA, Rihanna) available to stream and watch now on all digital platforms via Top Dawg Entertainment/The Orchard.

"Reverse" marks the first taste from Zacari's full-length album and is a testament to his songwriting prowess and vocal finesse. Teaming up with renowned producers James Fauntleroy, J-Louis (Drake, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller), and Aaron Bow (Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs), whose talents for crafting emotionally charged music are legendary, Zacari embarks on a journey that transcends the traditional confines of R&B. "Reverse" is a powerful statement of the intricate dance of human emotions and serves as a perfect introduction to his upcoming LP.

Speaking on the inspiration behind his new single, Zacari shares, “‘Reverse' came from a time when I was first falling in love with a person and that passion you feel in the first few months. It captures the longing I would feel whenever you're apart from a new love — when it consumes all your thoughts.”

Zacari continues, “The middle and end sections with the live guitar and James Fauntleroy singing about time mirrors those softer ‘in between moments' where clarity drowns the heart and you can't help but lay there and wonder how long it will last... Eventually, it almost never does. For weeks, months, and even years, you can't help but think back to these moments of first love.”

“Sonically this track really showcases my ‘R&B ADHD' … or simply how scatterbrained I can be at times. I wanted to find a sound where I could sing melodic hooks, the beats still excited audiences, and – most importantly – could keep up with how fast my mind wanders. I wanted to let loose creatively on this upcoming project and ‘Reverse' is a perfect introduction to this new sound.”

Singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Zacari was raised by a musically oriented family in Bakersfield, CA. By age eight he was enrolled in a school for performing arts and began learning guitar, drums, saxophone, and keyboards. After finishing high school, he worked seasonally for three years as a fishing guide in an Alaskan national park, exploring his passion for nature and earning money to enroll in music school in Los Angeles.

Upon his arrival to LA, Zacari began posting songs online which caught the attention of established acts such as Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Larry June, and others. After various collaborations, his breakthrough came when he pitched "Lovely," an original song of his own, to rap superpower Kendrick Lamar. The song would be reworked as "LOVE." on Lamar's Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017 album, DAMN., which has accumulated over 1 Billion streams to date. Zacari's soulful vocals and emotive delivery captivated listeners, earning him widespread recognition from Pitchfork, XXL, Complex, and more.

After the success of DAMN., Zacari continued to work with record label Top Dawg Entertainment, including appearances on the soundtrack to the 2018 feature Marvel film Black Panther, and eventually signed to the label. In 2021 he released his debut EP SOL, followed by a string of singles in 2022 with features from Ab-Soul on “Do Better'', Isaiah Rashad on “Bliss”, and Blxst on “Sometimes”. He's also penned songs for the likes of VIC MENSA, M.I.A., Denzel Curry, Kembe X, and more.