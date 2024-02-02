ZZZ. Drops Two-Pack 'U Girl/When U Wrong'

Ushering in a new phase, breakout Florida artist Zzz. shares an emotionally charged new two-pack bundle of “U Girl” and “When U Wrong” out today.

An icy beat sets the tempo for the moody “U Girl.” His while vocal delivery transitions into an impressive falsetto punctuated by raw feeling. Spun in circles by a relationship, he makes a relatable confession, “Running out of time, running through my mind when it's all on you, girl.” Then, there's “When U Wrong.” His high-register delivery coasts over glossy piano and tense hi-hats. As if cuing into the back-and-forth of a real-life conversation, the hook echoes, “You're righteous, but girl I love it when you're wrong.”

These tracks arrive on the heels of “Fly.” This followed closely behind the release of Zzz.'s addictive single “X's & O's,” which was preceded by “Running Away,” “Losing Everything” and “Sad and Alone” with Trippie Redd. All of these anthems arrive after the release of “How Does It Feel” and “Mile High” late last year — two songs bursting with incredible lyricism and polished production.

While still making a name for himself, Zzz. already possesses the seasoned stylings of a star. Now, with “Fly,” Zzz. explores a deeply personal subject matter to deliver a single that soars and inspires.

ABOUT ZZZ.:

Zzz. sings with his heart wide open, creating hazy, dynamic songs that relay a deep sense of yearning, loss, and ambition. The Miami-born singer-rapper grew up listening to South Florida SoundCloud rappers like Lil Pump and xxTentacion, whose exuberant lo-fi releases encouraged him to make his own music.

After his breakout 2022 hit “Running Away” went viral, the recent Warner Records signee is gearing up to release his debut mixtape, sam, a vulnerable, ambitious project that fuses rap, emo, and pop-punk. Zzz., born Sam Zelaya, started making music when he was 8, but focused more on playing basketball. During the pandemic, he was creating a lot but was feeling stuck when one day his sister encouraged him to jump on an Instagram Live hosted by DJ Khaled. It became Zzz.'s first big moment of recognition, inspiring him to keep putting his music out into the world.

A casual TikTok he recorded in his college dorm room racked up millions of views. The success of that video saw Zzz. flying out to Los Angeles (his first time on a plane) to shoot a music video for the track, and further developing his relationships with labels and managers based there. In March 2022, he signed a deal with Warner Records via Lil Bibby's Grade A imprint. On sam, Zzz.'s sense of curiosity, the desire to express himself clearly and deeply, and the will to create make him such an exciting and unmatched musician. He says he has 600 songs in his repertoire—and he's only just getting started.

