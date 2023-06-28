ZZ & Edwin (PRETTYMUCH) Reveal 'NOWADAYS'

Indian-American artist ZZ teams up with edwin (from the boyband PRETTYMUCH) on their pop laced summer joint “NOWADAYS,” the second single from ZZ’s forthcoming album. The two artists sing and rap about the changes in their lives that come with fame.

Whether it be attention from multiple admirers or the ass-kissers in tow, they make it clear that they stay close to their roots & intend on keeping it that way. Their energetic flows fit perfectly on the melodic, uptempo beat, co-produced by Chris Hatam & ZZ.

Raised in New Delhi and relocated to Los Angeles, ZZ is turning heads within the hip-hop scene, with over millions of streams under his belt and tons of support from Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, while receiving praise from the likes of Daily Chiefers, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones To Watch, Noctis Mag, Elevator Mag, Noisey, and Rolling Stone.

ZZ has made himself known collaborating with artists such as Timbaland, FRVRFRIDAY, Destin Laurel, 24kGoldn, Guapdad 4000, Kodie Shane, and music video director LONEWOLF, he’s squarely situated within the community as a fast-rising one to watch.

Listen to the new single here: