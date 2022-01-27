Yuzima Philip Removes Music Catalogue From Spotify in Support of Neil Young

Artist Yuzima Philip has begun to remove his music, starting with 2021's The Book Of Slayed, from Spotify after the service decided to support Joe Rogan, who has faced backlash over racist and anti-science remarks and comments due to his anti-vaccination status, over musician Neil Young.

Yuzima released a statement on Facebook, stating:

*SUPPORT NEIL YOUNG EXIT SPOTIFY*... I'm calling on all musicians and fans to begin exiting Spotify in support of Neil Young. It's time for musicians and music fans to stand up to corporatists (fascists) like Daniel Ek and Joe Rogan who are both promoting racism, anti-science, and vaccination misinformation. I will begin removing my complete catalog from Spotify starting tomorrow and deleting my account. We must not let morally corrupt fascists win. WE MUST STAND UP."

Yuzima will send his fans to other sites like Apple Music to hear his latest release "The Evil Wings Of Love Noise Version."

Listen here: