Yung Heazy Releases New Single 'We Wuz Wun'

Yung Heazy rather pleased to announce that "We Wuz Wun", the new single from his forthcoming I UR BOY LP (out 01.16.20) has premiered on Alona Chemerys' YouTube page. Voila!



Listen below!



Says Heazy, "I wrote this song about a breakup I was going through and slowly accepting that no matter what I do, nothing could fix the situation. It's a sad song but with a happy melody, kind of like how a fluffy sense of denial can mask a dark reality.



A west coast tour in support of the single begins on October 31st in Vancouver, BC at the Biltmore Ballroom. All shows are all ages, and tickets are available via yungheazy.com



A bedroom pop star born overnight online after his first release "Cuz You're My Girl" racked up millions of streams, Yung Heazy aka Jordan Heaney released his highly anticipated debut LP Whenever You're Around I Hate Everything Less on June 1st, 2018. The record currently has had over 14 million streams. The album had an embracing reception on college and alternative radio, charting on the NACC, Sirius XM and in regional markets.



"A masterpiece of bedroom indie pop that conjures visions of Mac DeMarco jamming to the Beatles." - Georgia Straight o "Cuz You're My Girl"



The group spent the remainder of the year on the road with their wild live show, playing over 80 concert and festival dates in 10 countries in three continents.



Drawing strong comparisons to acts like Demarco and The Beatles, as well as the current wave of bedroom pop acts like Cuco, Clairo, Rex Orange County and Gus Dapperton, Heazy's music melds psych and pop with endearing lyricism and harmonies. The group have just released the EP Lullabies in August of 2019 and will follow it up with their sophomore LP I UR BOY coming out in early 2020.



YUNG HEAZY ON TOUR:



10/31 - VANCOUVER - BILTMORE BALLROOM

11/7 - SAN DIEGO - QUEEN BEE'S ART & CULTURE CENTRE

11/8 - LA - ECHOPLEX

11/9 - SANTA BARBARA - MERCURY LOUNGE

11/10 - SANTA ANA - TROPICALIA FESTIVAL

11/11 - SAN FRANCISCO - BOTTOM OF THE HILL

11/13 - RENO - HOLLAND PROJECT

11/17 - SEATTLE - FREAKOUT FESTIVAL





