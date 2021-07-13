Your Grandparents Deliver Debut Album

On Friday, July 16th, the rising Los Angeles-based R&B/Hip-Hop trio Your Grandparents - composed of vocalists DaCosta, Jean Carter, and producer ghettoblasterman - will release their long-awaited full-length debut album,Thru My Window, available independently on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Thru My Window includes previously released singles "Sunlight," "Tomorrow," and "So Damn Fly," which earned them a highly coveted spot on this year's upcoming Day N Vegas festival lineup and high praise from the tastemakers like The FADER, HYPEBEAST, Ones to Watch, UPROXX, Notion, Rated R&B, Ladygunn, and more. The genre-blending album nods to funk, soul, hip-hop, rock, and blues and the trio wrote and produced it themselves.

On the release of their debut album, Your Grandparents share, "Thru My Window is an alternative commentary on love in early adulthood. Illustrated through the joint perspective of Your Grandparents, the narrative portrays the origins of a budding relationship and its potential complexities."

Fueled by a recent trip to Paris, ghettoblasterman says Thru My Window is about "the different types of loves that you can encounter." Far away from their native Los Angeles and experiencing the romantic challenges that come with dating in your early 20s, the three experienced the emotional and musical clarity that allowed them to finish the project in months. It's their quickest creative endeavor to date.

Thru My Window is also the first project where the trio could utilize other musicians and live instrumentation, resulting in their strongest productions to date. Your Grandparents utilized various recording techniques to get the desired effect for their genre-blending debut album.

The group credits their cohesive sound to their years-long friendship, which began when they were each about 13 years old. "Our tastes have kind of combined into one. There's not a lot of communication on the creation end that has to happen. We just fall into place," ghettoblasterman says.