Young Mister Shares New Summer Single 'Still Young'

Singer-songwriter Steven Fiore, also known as Young Mister, is excited to release a brand new single titled "Still Young" today, co-written by Izaac Burkhart of Dan + Shay, alongside a new music video directed by Dries Vandenberg. "Still Young" has an upbeat summer feeling that explores the possibilities of taking a chance on chasing love.

Watch the video below.

On the brand new single Fiore shares, "While writing 'Still Young,' Izaac and I were aiming to channel the sweeping '80s power-pop of Springsteen, Gabriel and Starship into a cinematic tale of unlikely romance and head-over-heels leap into the unknown. At its core, it's about how life opens up when you have the courage to chase it."

Steven Fiore's career reads like a legendary round of two truths and a lie: co-writing with Art Garfunkel, singing with Jeff Goldblum's jazz band, and more than 17 million Spotify streams. But it's all true - every word of it. This unfiltered honesty ultimately powers Fiore's YOUNG MISTER to be more than just pretty melodies, but rather profoundly moving storytelling.

Fiore got his break as a songwriter for Universal Music Group Publishing in Los Angeles, securing cuts for artists like Howie Day and Ryan Cabrera, but Young Mister's sacred sense of introspection has afforded him an artistic output that hits far closer to home. Since launching the project in 2016, Young Mister's trio of albums (2016's self-titled debut, 2019's Sudden Swoon and 2020's This Is Where We Are Now) have received acclaim from fans and outlets like Consequence, American Songwriter, and alike for an adroit, dreamlike balance of folk, Americana, and pop - all unwritten with wistful sentimentality and swirling, meditative lyricism.

UPCOMING SHOW DATES:

July 13: Decatur, GA

July 14: Tuscaloosa, AL

July 15: Ruston, LA

July 16: Dallas, TX

July 17: Abilene, TX

July 18: Albuquerque, NM

July 19: Denver, CO (sold out)

July 22: Kansas City, MO

July 23: St. Louis, MO (sold out)

July 24: Nashville, TN (sold out)