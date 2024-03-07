Young Miko Drops New Single 'Curita'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Young Miko shared “Curita,” the melodic first single from her debut album, att. “Curita” is Spanish for “bandage” – something we've all had at one point in our lives. The track was produced by her longtime collaborator/producer Mauro and Jota Rosa. Watch the official video, which was directed by Joshua Rivera, below!

Last night, Miko received the Impact Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards and performed “Curita.” In this recent feature, Billboard observed, “[Her] voice – one that effortlessly transitions from unapologetic rap rhymes to smooth, sugary vocals – and a devoted work ethic have propelled Miko to become one of música urbana's brightest new stars, breaking through in the male-dominated genre while primarily singing about her queer identity.”

att. will be released on April 5 via The Wave Music Group. Pre-save / preorder the album HERE. Rolling Stone Future of Music will present Miko's March 13 SXSW showcase at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater. She will make her Coachella debut next month. The festival runs from April 12-21.