Young Culture Releases Debut Full Length

The wait is over.

The wait is over for Young Culture, the highly anticipated debut full-length record from Albany pop-rock band Young Culture. Featuring lead singles "Holiday in Vegas," "I'll Be There," "Better Off As Friends," and "Hailey Beverly 2016," Young Culture is a collection of songs that will make you feel fulfilled in leaving your youth behind, while still reminding you that growing up does not mean you have to lose your liveliness. For more information or to purchase the album, out now via Equal Vision Records, please visit: youngculture.lnk.to/self-titled.

Young Culture, t​he group's debut LP, encompasses the struggles of trying to find your way in your early 20s. With familiar themes of young love, the highs and lows of friendship and struggles with mental health, Young Culture has created not only a highly relatable album, but a lively group of songs to jump around and sing along to.

This dynamic self-titled release takes influence from hip-hop, country, hardcore, and alternative rock genres, all of which seamlessly blend the diverse backgrounds and styles of each member of the group. Coproduced by Sam Guaiana and Anton DeLost with long nights fueled by cheap wine, Young Culture put their heart and soul into the recording of this record.

If there's one thing Young Culture wants fans to take away from this release, it's that this ​is Young Culture. The group delves into many different musical genres and techniques, and they believe that this album is the best representation of them as a group. If a new listener is looking to explore the sounds of Young Culture, this will be the album to do so.

"This album represents closing the chapter of youth and opening up to new discoveries," Alex stated. "It is a recap of the past years for us as a group and individuals, and we want people to know that with this release, Young Culture is here and ready to go."

Young Culture are three guys genuinely doing what they love - connecting to listeners through their experiences and sharing an overall love for their community.

Listen to the album here:

