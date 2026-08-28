Yoko Miwa & Mikayla Shirley Release THE MIDNIGHT HOUR Album

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Pianist Yoko Miwa and vocalist Mikayla Shirley have released their debut album, The Midnight Hour, out now via Cupcakes & Muffins LLC.

Last year, Miwa and Shirley began performing together during The Mad Monkfish's Midnight Sessions in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and those evenings became the foundation of their musical collaboration. Their intimate duo sets have quietly become part of the Boston jazz scene, with performances moving between jazz standards, Broadway songs, Brazilian music, classic pop, and contemporary songwriting.

The Midnight Hour captures the atmosphere and spirit of those late-night performances. After listening back to the sessions, Miwa, Shirley, and co-producer Scott Goulding jokingly discussed calling the project Oops…All Ballads. The title never stuck, but many of the selections do unfold at a reflective pace, with the performances uncovering emotional terrain within songs that continue to reveal new meaning over time.

'I'm always looking for something honest inside a song—something that feels real enough that I can live inside it for a few minutes and hopefully invite someone else into that experience with me,' Shirley says. 'The songs that stay with me are usually the ones that keep revealing new things over time. They're the songs you return to year after year and somehow find something new waiting there.'

When performing live, the songs unraveled without rehearsal, as Miwa notes: 'Mikayla and I have never rehearsed—not once. Everything we've played together has either happened live on stage or in the studio during the recording of this album. While we've been performing this repertoire for some time, we don't really work from fixed arrangements. On a gig, we spontaneously decide what to play in the moment, guided by the emotional arc of the set—considering factors like mood, tempo, key, and lyrical content. Occasionally, a song will evolve naturally to serve the needs of a particular performance.'

The same approach carried into Q Division, where the album was recorded: 'The recording process followed the same philosophy,' Miwa says, 'although we came into the studio with a list of songs we hoped to record, we hadn't decided exactly which songs we would do or in what order. As a result, each performance was shaped by what had already been played and what lay ahead, allowing the arrangements to emerge organically rather than from preconceived ideas. This gave us that sense of immediacy, spontaneity, and discovery that reflects the way we perform together.'

For decades, jazz singers primarily drew from the Great American Songbook—the work of Gershwin, Porter, Berlin, Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, and other legendary composers whose songs became the foundation of vocal jazz. Those songs remain as vital as ever, but a younger generation of artists has begun expanding the boundaries of what belongs in the songbook tradition. Artists such as Nicole Zuraitis, Laufey, RAYE, and Cécile McLorin Salvant have helped broaden the conversation, embracing material from jazz, pop, theater, folk, Brazilian music, and contemporary songwriting. Rather than defining a repertoire by genre, they are helping create what might be called a Modern Songbook—a collection of enduring songs that deserve continued interpretation regardless of where they originated. Recently, Zuraitis even founded the Modern Songbook Society to champion that evolving vision. The selections from The Midnight Hour hew to that eclecticism. The album moves comfortably between Burt Bacharach and Hal David's 'Alfie,' Brazilian repertoire, Broadway material, jazz standards, and The Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows.' What unites these songs is not style but emotional depth.

The album was recorded at Boston's Q Division Studios, whose acoustically balanced rooms captured the performances with clarity, placing the listener directly inside the dialogue between voice and piano.

Miwa was a favorite pianist of the late jazz legend Sheila Jordan and accompanied vocalists extensively during her years in Japan, later working closely with Kevin Mahogany. Today she serves as a Professor in the Piano Department at Berklee College of Music, where Shirley was pursuing graduate studies through Berklee's Global Jazz Institute. Their partnership, however, began not in a classroom but at Monkfish, within Boston's jazz community.

Event Details

Yoko Miwa Trio with bassist Will Slater and drummer Scott Goulding, featuring special guest Mikayla Shirley on vocals

Wednesday, September 2

Dizzy's Club NYC

7:00PM & 9:00 PM

Tickets Available Here

About Yoko Miwa

Yoko Miwa is an internationally acclaimed jazz pianist, composer, educator, and bandleader whose powerful combination of virtuosity, lyricism, and swing has made her one of the most respected voices in contemporary jazz. Born in Kobe, Japan, Miwa began as a classical pianist before discovering jazz and eventually earning a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music, where she later joined the faculty and became one of the institution's most popular piano professors. Leading the acclaimed Yoko Miwa Trio, she has performed at major venues including New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, Birdland, and Lincoln Center, and has appeared with artists such as Arturo Sandoval, Esperanza Spalding, Sheila Jordan, and Kevin Mahogany. She was named Jazz Artist of the Year at the 2019 Boston Music Awards and is a Yamaha Piano Artist. She was also named Rising Star Pianist in the 2022, 2023 & 2024 Downbeat Critics Polls. Her recordings include In the Mist of Time (2000), Fadeless Flower (2002), Canopy of Stars (2004), The Day We Said Goodbye (2006 and 2026), Live at Scullers (2011), Act Naturally (2012), Pathways (2017), Keep Talkin' (2019), and Songs of Joy (2021), which reached No. 1 on the national jazz radio charts. Yoko, praised by the late Ahmad Jamal and admired for her ability to combine dazzling technique with emotional depth, continues to perform while mentoring the next generation of jazz musicians.

About Mikayla Shirley

Mikayla Shirley is a rising jazz vocalist, songwriter, and performer whose warm tone, expressive phrasing, and gift for storytelling have made her a voice on the Boston jazz scene. A recent graduate from the Berklee Global Jazz Institute, Shirley has earned recognition for performances that blend the elegance of classic jazz singing with a contemporary sensibility. A frequent collaborator with pianist Yoko Miwa, Shirley has appeared with the Yoko Miwa Trio at venues throughout New England and beyond, developing a musical partnership rooted in lyrical interpretation, swing, and emotional connection. Their performances together have become part of Miwa's recent concert appearances, including engagements at Regattabar and other jazz venues.

Yoko Miwa & Mikayla Shirley · The Midnight Hour

Cupcakes & Muffins LLC · Release Date: August 28, 2026

For more information on Yoko Miwa, please visit: www.yokomiwa.com

For more information on Mikayla Shirley, please visit www.mikaylashirley.com

Photo Credit: Caroline Alden



Photo Credit: Caroline Alden

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