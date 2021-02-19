Yo Kinky Share Dark & Seductive New Single 'Wire'

Ridgewood, Queens, indie rock/post-pop group Yo Kinky share their third single, "Wire," which finds the duo, Laura Wight and Tom Unish, layering minimalist grooves in a dark and seductive setting. The song starts off with a driving beat followed by a repeating guitar motif that pushes forth until the bass fills out the sound with its own recurring pattern. As the Roland MC-202 taps a Morse code-style pattern, Wight discloses, "Anyone can tell I'm in line with the wire/Anyone can tell I'm aligned with the truth." Saturated in upward portamentos, elasticity, and desire, Wight's distinct delivery slides her voice into the warm space, claiming control. As the song jolts forward, dissonant melodies join the atmosphere as it propels toward an expansive synth climax.

Laura Wight of Yo Kinky shares, "When I wrote this song I was experiencing some intense emotions sparked by a complicated relationship. At the time, I was also listening to the "Back from the Grave" compilations so perhaps I picked up some of that garage punk attitude. Once I started working on it, the song just poured out and I wrote and recorded the demo on my guitar in just a few minutes."

Tom Unish of Yo Kinky shares, "When Laura played this song she'd recently recorded, I was really into the guitar part and vocal melody. I spent a lot of time reworking her drum tracks until we captured the groovy feel we were looking for. The song then really came together for me when I laid down the bass part and Roland 202. The arrangement pretty much happened during the mixing process and it was a lot of fun figuring out when instruments would drop in and out. I had a blast mixing this one."

"Wire" follows the previously released singles, "Resistance," which finds the duo exploring a more delicate yet simultaneously strong and confident mood. With spaced-out, rockabilly-tinged guitars bouncing through the song's driving, hypnotic layers of sound, they painted a sonic landscape that yearns for much-needed intimacy in a time of social distancing and isolation. "Someone I Used To Know," the duo's debut single expands the stereo image with a wall of undulated guitars. Since its release, "Someone I Used To Know" has been in heavy rotation at WFMU, and was featured on the show Three Chord Monte's best songs of 2020 as well as "engaging and smart" from multiple outlets. Yo Kinky are already forging a name for themselves among the disillusioned and hopeful.

Listen to "Wire" here.

Photo Credit: Steve Peirce