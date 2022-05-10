Yellowknife's Digawolf To Release First Tlicho Language LP in 10 Years

Today Yellowknife's Digawolf reveals details of his forthcoming album and shares the video of his first single, "Segia Dahte". Meaning "friend, how are you", all songs on the record are written in his Tlicho (Dogrib) language; the first time Digawolf has released an all Tlicho LP since his 2012 Naka De record.

Diga was after a different sound with this album, and reached out to Jason Spanu, a Toronto based producer. Jason brings a unique fusion of sound that strives once for a representation of someone walking in two worlds, fusing Diga's traditional language and poetry with a contemporary sound.

Speaking on "Segia Dahte (Friend how are you)" Diga explains, "The song is about a story we see too often. The song follows a man who's been away for years and, returning to his home, has a chance meeting with a childhood friend while walking down the road. He finds that his childhood friend is now living on the streets. They talk and share a bit about what's been happening in their lives, everything from his friend living at the Salvation Army shelter, the good food there, to not wanting to go back to the community because there's nothing there for him anymore.

The friend says his family is gone, his childhood home is gone, he has no education, and can barely speak English. Exchanging smokes, some coins, and a tear, they continue on their separate ways, never to see each other again. I write this song in hope that things will change, and that we can work towards a better future. I want to see more support given to people like the characters in this song."

"Segia Dahte" follows a year and a half after the launch of his 2020 lockdown LP, High Arctic, and his 2019 LP Yellowstone, which earned him a JUNO nomination for Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year in 2020.

Watch the new music video here: