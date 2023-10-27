Yaeger Drops Highly Anticipated New EP 'Jaguar'

Fresh from the success of her recent collaborative single ‘s We Do For Love' with Icona Pop, Yaeger, returns with her own 6-track EP, ‘Jaguar', out the 27th of October via Sony Music Sweden.

Currently one of 2023's most played artists on Swedish radio, Yaeger is the name on everyone's lips right now. The successes have been hard to miss for one of Sweden's most exciting emerging talents, following a string of hit releases including, Water Pistol, Lupins in Blue, and Ciao.

Co-written by Yaeger aka Hanna Jäger and Sebastian Furrer (Avicii, Loreen, Ed Sheeran), and produced alongside Federico Pinna, ‘Jaguar' is a 6-track masterclass in bold dance pop and infectious crossover club tracks, balancing delicious bittersweetness with peak-time energy. The EP's title track Jaguar, is sampled from the song Kaini Industries by the electronic duo Boards of Canada, showcasing the breadth of Yaeger's sonic ambition right from the jump.

On the record, Yaeger adds:

"'Jaguar is about who you become when you're running somewhere in between love affairs. You're alone but constantly surrounded by people and friends. I think I've felt like a lonely stray cat for a while now, running around in different cities and writing music. As soon as you leave something, you're constantly searching until you find security in yourself again, and eventually maybe in someone else. And a lot of crazy things can happen in between. But you also find a lot of beauty. And it became an EP."

Following a string of singles, Yaeger has cemented her space as one of Sweden's most exciting new exports with the kind of classy tears-in-the-club euphoric sound the country has become so synonymous with. Earlier this year, she collaborated with Icona Pop on their latest album, ‘CLUB ROMANTECH', adding to previous work with Hayden James, Danny L Harle, Hit Impulse, Cosmo's Midnight, Oscar Scheller, Casper the Ghost.

Her single, ‘Waiting For Nothing', with Haydn James has racked up over 10 million Spotify streams, became the #1 played track on Australian radio station Triple J and was playlisted on Capital Dance. An extensive live performer, she has previously played Brighton's Great Escape, and a headline set at London's Waiting Room venue, and now with ‘Jaguar', she is ready to take centre stage.