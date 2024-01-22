Yacht Rock Revue Release 'Between The Moon And New York City' Live Album From PBS Special

Today, these masters of smooth grooves unveil their live album, Between the Moon and New York City.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Yacht Rock Revue Release 'Between The Moon And New York City' Live Album From PBS Special

Embark on a journey down memory lane through radiant musical waters with Yacht Rock Revue. Today, these masters of smooth grooves unveil their live album, Between the Moon and New York City.

The new 15-track collection is the audio companion of the band's recent PBS Special that graced the airwaves on November 24, 2023. Captured on the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on July 7, 2023, this album transports audiences to the golden era of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Offering a reprieve from the daily hustle, it guides listeners on a musical odyssey through timeless hits.

Reminiscing on the concert special, lead vocalist Nicholas Niespodziani praised, “The vibe was epic that night, and I'm proud (while totally unsurprised) that our performance was as breathtaking as the setting. I can't wait to be flipping through the channels in a random hotel room and come across myself crushing some Doobies in front of the Brooklyn Bridge.”

The powerhouse 10-piece band — Nicholas Niespodziani (Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion), Peter Olson (Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion), Greg Lee (Bass, Vocals), Mark Dannells (Guitars, Vocals), Mark Bencuya (Keyboards, Vocals), David B. Freeman (Saxophones, Keyboards, Flute, Piccolo, Percussion, Vocals), Keisha Jackson (Vocals, Percussion), Kourtney Jackson (Vocals, Percussion), Jason Nackers (Drums), Ganesh Giri Jaya (Drums) — is set to tour through May, with additional dates to be announced soon. 

Sarah Bahr of The New York Times reported on her first-hand account of the free-flowing vibe the band injects into an audience, witnessing fans that “danced for two hours to tunes from the 1970s and '80s by Yacht Rock Revue.” Entertainment Weekly noted that “the shows tend to be unabashedly joyous affairs” while Joseph Hudak of Rolling Stone deemed them the “world's premier soft-rock party band.” 

Inspired by the golden era of soft rock, Yacht Rock Revue has mastered the art of recreating the breezy and laid-back tunes that defined a generation. From the sun-kissed melodies of Steely Dan and Michael McDonald to the velvety harmonies of Hall & Oates, their repertoire spans an ocean of beloved hits that evoke memories of palm trees, ocean breezes, and carefree summers. Since their formation in 2007, the band has amassed a devoted following, drawing fans from all walks of life to their extraordinary live performances. Their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to authenticity transport audiences to an era when yacht parties and smooth sailing were the norm.

Beyond the stage, Yacht Rock Revue's infectious energy extends to their fans, creating a community that celebrates the joy of music and the timeless allure of yacht rock. Their concerts transcend mere shows; they are immersive experiences leaving audiences yearning for more.

However, Yacht Rock Revue is more than just a tribute band; they are musical alchemists seamlessly blending their distinctive style with the iconic yacht rock vibe. Their original compositions, such as the debut record titled Hot Dads In Tight Jeans, showcase the band's complete range of skills, simultaneously transporting listeners to a more modern era. While the first single, “Step,” is a lively number with falsetto and thumping bass, the rest of the album resonates with the contemporary vibes of bands like Phoenix or Air, which adapted Yacht for a younger audience.

Whether you're a longtime aficionado of the yacht rock era or a newcomer to its smooth grooves, Yacht Rock Revue promises an unforgettable journey across the azure waters of musical history. So don your captain's hat and set sail with Yacht Rock Revue for a melodic adventure like no other.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Yacht Rock Revue Release Live Album From PBS Special Photo
Yacht Rock Revue Release Live Album From PBS Special

The new 15-track collection is the audio companion of the band's recent PBS Special that graced the airwaves on November 24, 2023. Captured on the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on July 7, 2023, this album transports audiences to the golden era of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Offering a reprieve from the daily hustle.

2
AB6IX Releases 8th EP THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND Photo
AB6IX Releases 8th EP 'THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND'

The EP includes five new songs. The title track, “GRAB ME,” is a pop rock song that delivers the hopeful message of never giving up during the darkest moments in your life and about enduring the pain together. It also carries the group’s determination and promise to spend the future with their fans, ABNEW.

3
Jimmy Buffett Collaborator Will Kimbrough to Release New Album Photo
Jimmy Buffett Collaborator Will Kimbrough to Release New Album

Folkies, even the ones with a good dose of country in their sound, tend to create quiet, introspective songs that are designed to pack a subtle but no less potent punch. Revered, multi-talented folk-Americana artist Will Kimbrough doesn't quite fit that mold, and it is most evident on the 11 tracks that comprise For the Life of Me.

4
Cuffed Up Announce Debut Album; Share New Single Finer Things Photo
Cuffed Up Announce Debut Album; Share New Single 'Finer Things'

Alongside the news, Cuffed Up is sharing their new single, 'Finer Things' which arrives with an accompanying video directed by Jacob Butler and Ralph Torrefranca of the band. The album will be available as a limited edition 'lucky dip' eco-mix vinyl variant. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You

Brenda Lee Achieves Her First Song To Hit 1 Billion Streams On Spotify With 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'Brenda Lee Achieves Her First Song To Hit 1 Billion Streams On Spotify With 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'
Kameron Marlowe Unveils 'The Strangers Tour'Kameron Marlowe Unveils 'The Strangers Tour'
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck''America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Beau Nair Bucks Trends And Rides Into Success In The New Year After Over 20 Million Video ViewsBeau Nair Bucks Trends And Rides Into Success In The New Year After Over 20 Million Video Views

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!