Yacht Rock Revue Release 'Between The Moon And New York City' Live Album From PBS Special

Embark on a journey down memory lane through radiant musical waters with Yacht Rock Revue. Today, these masters of smooth grooves unveil their live album, Between the Moon and New York City.

The new 15-track collection is the audio companion of the band's recent PBS Special that graced the airwaves on November 24, 2023. Captured on the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on July 7, 2023, this album transports audiences to the golden era of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Offering a reprieve from the daily hustle, it guides listeners on a musical odyssey through timeless hits.

Reminiscing on the concert special, lead vocalist Nicholas Niespodziani praised, “The vibe was epic that night, and I'm proud (while totally unsurprised) that our performance was as breathtaking as the setting. I can't wait to be flipping through the channels in a random hotel room and come across myself crushing some Doobies in front of the Brooklyn Bridge.”

The powerhouse 10-piece band — Nicholas Niespodziani (Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion), Peter Olson (Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards, Percussion), Greg Lee (Bass, Vocals), Mark Dannells (Guitars, Vocals), Mark Bencuya (Keyboards, Vocals), David B. Freeman (Saxophones, Keyboards, Flute, Piccolo, Percussion, Vocals), Keisha Jackson (Vocals, Percussion), Kourtney Jackson (Vocals, Percussion), Jason Nackers (Drums), Ganesh Giri Jaya (Drums) — is set to tour through May, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Sarah Bahr of The New York Times reported on her first-hand account of the free-flowing vibe the band injects into an audience, witnessing fans that “danced for two hours to tunes from the 1970s and '80s by Yacht Rock Revue.” Entertainment Weekly noted that “the shows tend to be unabashedly joyous affairs” while Joseph Hudak of Rolling Stone deemed them the “world's premier soft-rock party band.”

Inspired by the golden era of soft rock, Yacht Rock Revue has mastered the art of recreating the breezy and laid-back tunes that defined a generation. From the sun-kissed melodies of Steely Dan and Michael McDonald to the velvety harmonies of Hall & Oates, their repertoire spans an ocean of beloved hits that evoke memories of palm trees, ocean breezes, and carefree summers. Since their formation in 2007, the band has amassed a devoted following, drawing fans from all walks of life to their extraordinary live performances. Their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to authenticity transport audiences to an era when yacht parties and smooth sailing were the norm.

Beyond the stage, Yacht Rock Revue's infectious energy extends to their fans, creating a community that celebrates the joy of music and the timeless allure of yacht rock. Their concerts transcend mere shows; they are immersive experiences leaving audiences yearning for more.

However, Yacht Rock Revue is more than just a tribute band; they are musical alchemists seamlessly blending their distinctive style with the iconic yacht rock vibe. Their original compositions, such as the debut record titled Hot Dads In Tight Jeans, showcase the band's complete range of skills, simultaneously transporting listeners to a more modern era. While the first single, “Step,” is a lively number with falsetto and thumping bass, the rest of the album resonates with the contemporary vibes of bands like Phoenix or Air, which adapted Yacht for a younger audience.

Whether you're a longtime aficionado of the yacht rock era or a newcomer to its smooth grooves, Yacht Rock Revue promises an unforgettable journey across the azure waters of musical history. So don your captain's hat and set sail with Yacht Rock Revue for a melodic adventure like no other.