YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Music Doc Gets North America Distribution

The documentary feature will stream on a major platform in early 2024.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY Music Doc Gets North America Distribution

A List Media Entertainment and Magnolia Pictures Home Entertainment today announced their partnership to distribute the evocative new music documentary YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY on digital on demand in North America following the success of the global theatrical release of YOSHIKI's directorial debut which has been released in over 130 cinemas in Japan, Europe, and the United States to date. The documentary feature will stream on a major platform in early 2024.

YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY gathers an extraordinary collection of international artists for an emotional journey through the pain of losing loved ones and uniting globally through the healing power of music.

Shot in Germany, Beijing, Tokyo, and LA, the film features interviews and performances from The Chainsmokers (USA), St. Vincent (USA), Scorpions (Germany), Sarah Brightman (UK), Nicole Scherzinger (USA), HYDE (Japan), SUGIZO (Japan), SixTONES (Japan), Jane Zhang (China), and Lindsey Stirling (USA), as it crosses international borders and celebrates an array of diverse voices coming together at a time of universal upheaval.

The film is produced by Emmy Award winner Sid Ganis (Iron Man, Akeelah and the Bee, The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark), Emmy Award winner Mark Ritchie (Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, The Big Steppers Tour: Live from Paris), along with consulting producer Stephen Kijak (WE ARE X, Stones in Exile, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man) and directed by YOSHIKI – composer, drummer, pianist, and leader of rock bands X JAPAN and THE LAST ROCKSTARS. The project is the artist's first feature film as director and was conceived during the pandemic when musicians could not connect with their fans.

YOSHIKI was recently profiled in TIME magazine and in September 2023 became the first Japanese artist in almost 100 years to be honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood since the tradition began in 1927. Amongst YOSHIKI's long list of accolades in music, fashion, and film, he has composed a concerto for the Emperor of Japan; was the first Japanese man on the cover of Vogue Japan; was chosen to be the first living person to have a Hello Kitty doll named after him, called “Yoshikitty,” and has received international recognition for his continued philanthropic efforts.

In October 2023, YOSHIKI headlined a sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City, after dazzling audiences and receiving standing ovations at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Tokyo Garden Theater, and Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This marks the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all of these historic venues.

Watch the international trailer here:

A List Media previously teamed with Magnolia Pictures to release the critically acclaimed documentary We Are X about YOSHIKI's iconic band X JAPAN – which premiered in 2016 in 30 countries and won awards at SXSW and Sundance Film Festivals. We Are X is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

“After the incredible success of the brilliant, groundbreaking and soulful We Are X we couldn't be happier to collaborate once again with YOSHIKI on his directorial debut,” said Randy Wells, President of Home Entertainment and CRO at Magnolia Pictures. “YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY is an electrifying cinematic achievement and we know audiences will love bringing these incredible performances into their homes.”

YOSHIKI said, “Magnolia Pictures has been a fantastic distribution partner, and I am thrilled that more people will now have the opportunity to experience this celebration of music featuring so many talented artists from across the globe. The message of this film is that, as humans, we are all here to support each other, not hate each other. I would like people to watch this film to realize why we're here. We are supposed to spread our love.”

New theatrical release dates for France, Germany and New York are also announced as part of the global rollout following the launch of YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY in the UK, North America, and the film's immensely successful run in Japan where it screened in over 100 theaters through Toho Cinemas.

UK–premiered December 1 with a special in-person Q&A with YOSHIKI on December 5.

FRANCE-premieres December 7 with a special in-person Q&A with YOSHIKI.

GERMANY-premieres December 8 with a special in-person Q&A with YOSHIKI.

NEW YORK CITY-premieres December 10 with a special in-person Q&A with YOSHIKI.

YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY is produced by Emmy Award winner Sid Ganis (Iron Man, Akeelah and the Bee, The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark), Emmy Award winner Mark Ritchie (Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, The Big Steppers Tour: Live from Paris), VMA-nominated Doug Kluthe (Tasmin Archer: Sleeping Satellite, Selena: Dreaming of You), Emmy winner Aaron Latham-James (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Zachary Galifianakis, Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now) and consulting producer Stephen Kijak (WE ARE X, Stones in Exile, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man).

YOSHIKI: UNDER THE SKY (USA, 91 min., English and Japanese) An A List Media Entertainment Production. Produced by Sid Ganis, Mark Ritchie, Doug Kluthe, Aaron Latham-James. Directed by YOSHIKI. An Abramorama Global Theatrical Release.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Matisyahu Releases New Single Fools Gold Photo
Matisyahu Releases New Single 'Fool's Gold'

While the new EP is centered around the four earth elements, as evidenced by the lead single “Fireproof,” Matisyahu also reflects on celebrity and artistic success and the observation that we often find ourselves imitating other people or listening too much to their opinions of us, as he explores in “Fool's Gold.”

2
Frex Releases New Single Used To With Jordan Ward Photo
Frex Releases New Single 'Used To' With Jordan Ward

“Used To” follows recent single “Postcards,” a heartfelt, classic sad girl love story that reminisces over a fading relationship and capped off an exciting few months for frex that saw her join Alina Baraz as official support for her Keep Me In Love tour, appear on Amindi's new album Take What You Need on “so much better.'

3
Eric Krasno Releases Unconditional Love From New Album Photo
Eric Krasno Releases 'Unconditional Love' From New Album

Krasno releases the debut single “Unconditional Love” from his upcoming all acoustic album titled 'Wood and Strings' and set for a summer 2024 release. On the new single the renowned electric guitarist Eric Krasno strips down his sound to an acoustic guitar, piano and vocals on this version of his original song. 

4
Layton Greene Finds Her Prince Charming in Single Cinderella Story Photo
Layton Greene Finds Her Prince Charming in Single 'Cinderella Story'

LAYTON GREENE FINDS HER PRINCE CHARMING IN NEW SINGLE “CINDERELLA STORY”. Read about Layton Greene's new single and her search for love in this modern-day fairytale. With 'Cinderella Story' marking her third release this year, following behind infectious grooves, 'Something' and “Spin Again”, Layton Greene remains an unstoppable force.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
PURLIE VICTORIOUS