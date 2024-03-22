YOSHIKI To Perform U.S. National Anthem At Dodger Stadium On Tuesday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japanese music legend YOSHIKI -- leader of X Japan and The Last Rockstars – will perform the U.S. national anthem at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16 at 7:00pm as part of "Hello Kitty Night."

Just before the Dodgers play against the Washington Nationals, YOSHIKI will perform a live piano rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner,” and Hello Kitty will make a special appearance for the ceremonial first pitch. Dodger Stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers' star players Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Tickets for the Dodger Stadium special event can be purchased via the official Los Angeles Dodgers website: https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Earlier this year, it was announced that YOSHIKI will create the global theme song for Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary celebration, which will span numerous events all year long. Created in 1974, Hello Kitty is the world's most famous character with over 50,000 branded products sold across 130 countries.

YOSHIKI and Hello Kitty's friendship has been long lasting, starting with the release of "yoshikitty" and its appearance at YOSHIKI's concerts in Japan. Commemorating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary in 2024, YOSHIKI will celebrate their friendship by composing a song.

After returning from Milan, YOSHIKI has now revealed the full runway show for his high-fashion brand, MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS which debuted during Milan Fashion Week last month to widespread media acclaim.

MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS is the latest move in the world of high fashion by the iconic musician, designer, and filmmaker, fusing YOSHIKI's visions of fashion and lifestyle with ready-to-wear glamorous and genderless designs. YOSHIKI's cutting-edge line debuted with 37 looks – including apparel, accessories, and shoes.

“The concept of MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS is edgy, genderless, sustainable, and upcycled,” says YOSHIKI.

A select number of MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS items will be available soon on the official website: https://www.maisonyoshikiparis.com/. View the debut MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS collection here: https://www.maisonyoshikiparis.com/collection.

Watch/share the full runway show for the MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS 24/25 debut collection from Milan Fashion Week: