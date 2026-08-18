Photos: YOASOBI Wraps NEVER ENDING STORIES Tour, Sets ASIA Tour for October 2026

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J-pop duo YOASOBI have wrapped their Never Ending Stories North American tour, promoted by Live Nation, capping the duo's largest North American tour to date and a record-breaking run that further solidified their presence in the North American music scene.

Photo Credit: Matty Vogel







The tour drew more than 70,000 fans across six shows, marking some of the biggest North American milestones of YOASOBI's career to date. The run included a return to Lollapalooza for a landmark second appearance, performing once again on the festival's Main Stage. The duo also debuted at OSHEAGA, where they became the first J-pop artist ever to perform at the festival.

YOASOBI additionally made history as the first J-pop artist to perform at, and sell out, Barclays Center, and closed the tour as the first J-pop artist to ever take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Embarking on a new chapter with their very first North American tour, YOASOBI delivered their music across six cities, connecting through sounds that transcended language and culture.

In Los Angeles, the final stop of this journey, they witnessed a powerful scene: the story they had been crafting had truly crossed borders, blossoming into an undeniable, burning energy among the crowd.

'We promise we'll be back, bigger and better than ever,' The words spoken by the duo were not a goodbye, but the prelude to their next chapter.

Starting in October 2026, they will set out on the 'YOASOBI ASIA 10-CITY DOME & STADIUM TOUR 2026-2027 'Cho Wakusei''. Carrying the sights and emotions from North America, they are heading toward even grander stages.

Far from over, YOASOBI's journey continues—turning the page to a brand-new story.

To celebrate the tour's conclusion, YOASOBI is teaming with Complex for a special pop-up event in Los Angeles. The pop-up will be held at 433 N. Fairfax Ave. on August 18 (12:00 PM – 7:00 PM) and August 19 (11:00 AM – 7:00 PM). A signing session will take place on August 18 from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, where fans can have their [Japan Exclusive Edit] vinyl of THE BOOK for signed by ikura and Ayase. RSVP for general public access here.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, 'Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),' was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by reaching #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song 'Monster (Kaibutsu)' was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI's TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour 'YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 'Denkosekka'' consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all aspects of their career.

Their global smash hit song 'Idol' was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. It smashed a multitude of records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Most recently, the duo released THE BOOK for, the final installment of their beloved THE BOOK series. A special Overwatch Edition vinyl was also released in conjunction with the popular game. Their North American 'Never Ending Stories' summer 2026 tour included massive venues such as Hollywood Bowl, Barclays Center and more. Following a landmark second appearance at Lollapalooza 2026, where they performed on the Main Stage, YOASOBI continues to expand their global footprint. Their dynamic live career includes major festival sets at Coachella and Primavera Sound in Barcelona, alongside milestone headline shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's OVO Arena Wembley.



Photo Credit: Matty Vogel

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