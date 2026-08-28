YARGE Will Release CARA LAVADA Single Ahead of Debut Album

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Venezuelan singer-songwriter YARGE presents 'Cara Lavada,' a new single that captures the moment after a breakup when distance brings clarity, revealing what remained hidden while the relationship was still unfolding.

The song was written by Yargelis Ruiz (Yarge) alongside her brother Argenis Ruiz, who also produced the track. It was mixed by Moisés Valera and mastered by Mike Fuller, a Grammy-winning mastering engineer and founder of Fullersound. Fuller's extensive discography includes work with leading Latin music artists such as Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, J Balvin, Bacilos and Maluma, as well as international icons including The Eagles, Bee Gees and Rod Stewart.

'Cara Lavada' arrives on digital platforms on August 20 at 7:00 PM Argentina time.

Following the release of 'Desinterés,' her previous single about the emotional toll of a relationship in which love and effort were not reciprocated, 'Cara Lavada' introduces a new stage in the story Yarge has been building through her music. This time, it is no longer simply about accepting the end of a relationship, but about seeing it from a different perspective, recognizing it for what it was and moving forward.

With a performance that balances emotion and attitude, Yarge gives voice to the moment when heartbreak stops being just a wound and becomes an opportunity to reclaim one's sense of self-worth. The chorus of 'Cara Lavada' captures that confrontation with someone who tries to act as though nothing ever happened, while Yarge makes it clear that she knows the story far too well to believe it again.

The track continues to reveal a new side of Yarge while further defining an artistic direction rooted in everyday emotional experiences, transforming them into songs that feel intimate, relatable and deeply personal.

About Yarge

Yarge is a 20-year-old Venezuelan singer-songwriter from Punto Fijo, Venezuela, whose music blends pop, urban and alternative influences with a strong instinct for storytelling and an artistic identity that continues to evolve. She began sharing covers and music-related content on social media at a young age, gradually building a community that allowed her to connect with audiences across Latin America.

Alongside her brother and producer Argenis Ruiz, Yarge developed a sound of her own, turning personal and emotional experiences into songs that feel both intimate and universal.

Her career includes nominations at Venezuela's Pepsi Music Awards in the categories of Breakthrough Artist, Urban Song of the Year, Reggaeton Video of the Year and Urban Video of the Year. She has collaborated with artists including Micro TDH, Yami Safdie, Adso and Ramón Vega, shared the stage with Micro TDH and appeared as a special guest at Lasso shows.

Yarge's music has expanded beyond Venezuela, connecting with a growing audience throughout Latin America. 'He pasado por mucho,' one of her most recognized songs, has surpassed 2.2 million streams on Spotify, reflecting her ability to transform personal experiences into stories that resonate with listeners.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is a music tech platform for independent artists. Through a mix of music distribution services, artist marketing solutions, and partnership opportunities with brands, UnitedMasters offers tech-enabled solutions intended to enable artists to own their futures. The company fuels the careers of artists including FloyyMenor, Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug, and Anycia, and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. UnitedMasters connects more than 2 million independent artists on its platform with global brands including ESPN, Diageo, and Coca-Cola.

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