Xscape & SWV Set the 'Queens of R&B' Tour With Mýa, Total, and 702

Following a teaser on socials that left fans in rousing anticipation, the legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV have reunited for The Queens of R&B Tour with support from MÝA, Total, and 702.

The Queens Of R&B Tour is a testament to the power of what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent. It is a celebration of passion, power, resilience and unstoppable ability to exceed expectations. The Queens Of R&B Tour will be an unforgettable experience filled with timeless R&B music and stellar performances that are set to captivate audiences across 30 cities nationwide.

Produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, and represented by Seth Shomes through Day After Day Productions (DADP), the tour will kick off on June 27th in Concord, CA, at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord. It will continue its journey across the country, making stops at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

"To announce this HERstorical tour during Women's History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant," said Mona Scott-Young, Founder and CEO of Monami Entertainment. "702, Total, Mýa, SWV, and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever! We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music."

Tickets for this monumental event will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, March 26. Presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale, which begins Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM local time on Ticketmaster.com.

THE QUEENS OF R&B TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat Jun 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Tue Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 03 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar's Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ﻿

*Without MÝA

About Mona Scott-Young:

Multi-Media Maverick Mona Scott-Young is an award-winning talent manager, TV/film producer, marketing guru, content creator, published author and entrepreneur. As CEO and Founder of Monami Entertainment (www.monamient.com), and Monami Productions, Scott-Young is a much sought-after executive with a 360° approach toward connection with a global audience.

Scott-Young built upon her remarkable track record for success in all areas of entertainment to create leading lifestyle and entertainment powerhouses Monami Entertainment, home to Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott, and breakthrough female rapper ScarLip, plus Monami Productions which produces hit programming for Viacom, Amazon, WEtv, Bravo and more.

While storytelling and talent management are at the core of her expertise, Scott-Young has also appeared as on-camera talent and continues to tap her entrepreneurial spirit, unique brand appeal and marketing prowess to connect with audiences through other platforms and products as co-owner of MYX Fusions Wine Beverages (www.myxfusions.com).

A wife and mother of two, Scott-Young enjoys spending time with her family and mentoring and providing opportunities for women who aspire to a career in entertainment.