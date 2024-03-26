Xscape & SWV Set the 'Queens of R&B' Tour With Mýa, Total, and 702

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM local time.
Following a teaser on socials that left fans in rousing anticipation, the legendary groups XSCAPE and SWV have reunited for The Queens of R&B Tour with support from MÝA, Total, and 702.
The Queens Of R&B Tour is a testament to the power of what can be accomplished when women come together with respect, admiration and undeniable talent. It is a celebration of passion, power, resilience and unstoppable ability to exceed expectations. The Queens Of R&B Tour will be an unforgettable experience filled with timeless R&B music and stellar performances that are set to captivate audiences across 30 cities nationwide.
Produced by Monami Entertainment and Live Nation, and represented by Seth Shomes through Day After Day Productions (DADP), the tour will kick off on June 27th in Concord, CA, at the Toyota Pavilion at Concord. It will continue its journey across the country, making stops at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.
"To announce this HERstorical tour during Women's History Month means everything. It speaks to the power of our ability as women to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant," said Mona Scott-Young, Founder and CEO of Monami Entertainment. "702, Total, Mýa, SWV, and Xscape have all weathered storms and are still here and better than ever! We are so excited to bring the fans an incredible and undeniable performance experience that truly celebrates R&B music."
Tickets for this monumental event will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday, March 26. Presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale, which begins Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM local time on Ticketmaster.com.
Thu Jun 27 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat Jun 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Tue Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 03 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar's Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
*Without MÝA
Multi-Media Maverick Mona Scott-Young is an award-winning talent manager, TV/film producer, marketing guru, content creator, published author and entrepreneur. As CEO and Founder of Monami Entertainment (www.monamient.com), and Monami Productions, Scott-Young is a much sought-after executive with a 360° approach toward connection with a global audience.
Scott-Young built upon her remarkable track record for success in all areas of entertainment to create leading lifestyle and entertainment powerhouses Monami Entertainment, home to Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott, and breakthrough female rapper ScarLip, plus Monami Productions which produces hit programming for Viacom, Amazon, WEtv, Bravo and more.
While storytelling and talent management are at the core of her expertise, Scott-Young has also appeared as on-camera talent and continues to tap her entrepreneurial spirit, unique brand appeal and marketing prowess to connect with audiences through other platforms and products as co-owner of MYX Fusions Wine Beverages (www.myxfusions.com).
A wife and mother of two, Scott-Young enjoys spending time with her family and mentoring and providing opportunities for women who aspire to a career in entertainment.
