Xscape, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, TLC, Dem Franchize Boyz & Youngbloodz to Perform at So So Def Festival

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of So So Def, Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, hip-hop artist, author, and DJ Jermaine Dupri, announced his upcoming So So Def Festival, a celebration of hip-hop and R&B music.

The multi-day festival will feature performances from well-renowned artists, including Xscape, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, TLC, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Youngbloodz.

The two-day live music event will take place on October 7th from 12 PM - 11 PM ET and October 8th from 12 PM - 10 PM ET in Atlanta’s infamous Central Park. Additional performers are forthcoming.

Two-day early bird, general admission tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased HERE. VIP tickets will be available to purchase soon!

So So Def Festival 2023 is presented by Jermaine Dupri, Greenwood, and AG Entertainment.