X-Raided Releases 'A Prayer In Hell' LP

The visual opens with X-Raided and Tech N9ne in the midst of an ominous conversation.

By:
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Tipped for a momentous and very special comeback, underground rap phenomenon and Sacramento native X-Raided unleashes his anxiously awaited Strange Music debut album, A Prayer In Hell, today. Check out the full tracklisting below.

He celebrates the arrival of the LP with the provocative and powerful music video for his new single “Parasitic.” The visual opens with X-Raided and Tech N9ne in the midst of an ominous conversation.

Soon, it jumps to a different kind of street story. A young boy witnesses the way the gang lifestyle leeches on individuals around his neighborhood much like a parasite, infecting the environment and spreading darkness. Stuck in the middle of this eternal conflict, he attempts to broker peace. 

You need to watch in order to find out what happens though…

A Prayer In Hell also boasts the fan favorite “Legendary” [feat. King Iso]. It has just begun to pick up traction on DSPs. In addition to looks from The Hype Magazine, Underground Hip Hop Blog, and more, Hunnypot raved, “These are two of the best and brightest in the industry, and this video highlights why they are so beloved and respected all over the world!”

Bubbling up to the forefront of the cultural conversation, X-Raided just sat down with the New York Post for an exclusive interview about the Menendez Brothers. He candidly speaks on their friendship in prison and mentorship as they affected his journey towards freedom.

He initially set the stage for the album with “Stratus Fear” [feat. Tech N9ne]. So far, it has already posted up over 318K YouTube views on the music video. “Stratus Fear” was added to 2 popular music playlists, Rap Heavy Hitters on Apple Music and Alternative Hip-Hop on TIDAL. 

A Prayer In Hell follows his journey from over two decades behind bars to re-entry in the world and a new lease on life where no moment will be wasted—as evidenced by his relentless output thus far…

Additionally, he has consistently utilized his platform to uplift. He spoke to TMZ about the important implications of California bill AB-2799, which bars the admission of rap lyrics as evidence against defendants (and could’ve saved him from jail time). The outlet added, “X-Raided wants his experiences steer past, current and future inmates in a better direction.” He chatted with hometown paper The Sacramento Bee too.

Last year, he canvased the country supporting Tech on the ASIN9NE Tour in addition to appearing on “Still Right Here” [feat. X-Raided, Garrett Raff, & Simeon], reeling in 1.3 million Spotify streams and 475K YouTube views on the music video.

Following a first-degree murder charge as a juvenile, X-Raided spent 26 years, 5 months, and 26 days behind bars. The Board of Parole deemed him worthy of reentry into society in May 2018, and he has made the most of his time as a free man.

Not only did he release music at a prolific pace and appear on Tech N9ne’s chart-busting album  ASIN9NE, but he notably completed a series of reentry programs, including the Dream Center and Hope For Prisoners. His mission to decrease recidivism and increase restorative justice has garnered the attention and praise from various governors, senators, members of U.S. congress, and law enforcement.



