X Ambassadors Release New Track 'Adrenaline'

Multi-platinum-selling rock band X Ambassadors have shared a new song called 'Adrenaline'. Released via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records/Polydor, 'Adrenaline' follows last month's release of 'Okay' and the June release of their darkly cinematic track 'My Own Monster' whose black-and-white visual finds Harris performing a choreographed routine with his own shadow. All three songs will be featured on the band's third studio album The Beautiful Liar which is set for release on September 24th.

Fans who pre-order the album will receive 'Adrenaline', 'Okay' and 'My Own Monster' instantly. Watch the pseudo video for 'Adrenaline' HERE.

In the making of the ineffably catchy 'Adrenaline' the band set their sights on redefining the parameters of the prototypical arena-rock anthem. "In the past we've done songs like 'Jungle,' which is a very aggro rock song where I'm shouting the whole time," says lead singer Sam Nelson Harris, referring to their platinum-certified 2015 hit. "With 'Adrenaline' I wanted to see if we could make something that felt just as anthemic, but where I'm whispering for most of the song."

'Adrenaline', 'Okay' and 'My Own Monster' mark the start of a compelling new lyrical direction for X Ambassadors and is the first new music from the band since their hyper-creative multi-part project (Eg). A three-song effort released in early 2021, (Eg) found the band collaborating with a series of similarly forward-thinking artists, including Earl St. Clair, Terrell Hines, and Jensen McRae.

The band will be visiting the UK in 2022 in support of the new album The Beautiful Liar and will play two very special shows in February with tickets available now. For a complete list of dates and to purchase tickets visit here

Photo Credit: Tyler Jay Hanson