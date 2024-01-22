X Ambassadors Confirm Extensive North American Headline Tour

Multi-platinum band X Ambassadors—brothers Sam Nelson Harris and Casey Harris along with Adam Levin—will embark on an extensive headline tour this spring including newly confirmed shows at Seattle's The Showbox, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Minneapolis' Varsity Theater, Chicago's House of Blues, Philadelphia's Brooklyn Bowl, New York's Irving Plaza, Ithaca's State Theatre, Boston's Paradise Rock Club, Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club, Nashville's Basement East, Austin's Mohawk and Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre as well as dates across Canada and a stop in Mexico—see below for complete tour itinerary.

The dates will see support from New West and Rowan Drake in the US, and Noah Gundersen in Canada. Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting this Tuesday, January 23 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, January 26 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.xambassadors.com/tour.

The upcoming tour kicks off April 5 in conjunction with the release of the band's anticipated new album, Townie (Virgin Music Group, pre-order/pre-save here). The new music follows a move from their hometown of Ithaca, New York to Brooklyn, an explosive debut album, extensive global touring, huge hits “Unsteady” and “Renegades,” as well as recent work with massive artists such as Lizzo, Rihanna, The Weeknd and SZA, and multiple songs penned for major motion pictures. Self-produced by the band, Townie marks a compelling new chapter for X Ambassadors as they return to their upstate New York roots.

Across these 12 deeply personal tracks, including lead single, “No Strings,” the group crafts an intricate portrait of their hometown's most mundane aspects and the community that shaped them. Reflecting on the project, Sam shares, “A gas station glows in the night, two miles from the Tompkins County line. It cuts through the bleak, winter night like a grotesque, twenty-first century lighthouse.

To the east— the college town of Ithaca, NY. To the west, everything else. The air is cold and unforgiving. The landscape every shade of grey and brown on the color-wheel. A couple of teenagers loiter in the parking lot, plotting their escape. Most of them know they won't ever leave this town, so tonight their escape is a temporary one. Rollies and half-drank liters of Mountain Dew. Grapefruit blunts and chapped lips. Their baggy clothes full of restlessness and longing. This is Townie.”

The new record adds to a renowned career for X Ambassadors, who exploded onto the scene in 2015 with the success of their Platinum-certified debut album, VHS. The record featured singles “Unsteady” and “Renegades,” which have since garnered more than 1.3 billion streams on Spotify and led the band to a three-year long world tour. VHS was followed by ORION (2019), the Belong EP (2020), The Beautiful Liar (2021) and (Eg) (2023), a series of collaborative singles featuring artists such as BRELAND, Teddy Swims & Jac Ross, Medium Build and PAMÉ.

Most recently, the band released “Deep End,” which was written for and featured in the new movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The track is just the latest contribution the band has made to major films, with other works including “Torches” (Transformers), “Great Unknown” (The Call of the Wild) and “Sucker for Pain” (Suicide Squad) among others.

X AMBASSADORS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, January 26 at 10:00am local time

February 7—Berlin, Germany—Columbia Theater

February 8—Hamburg, Germany—Fabrik

February 9—Copenhagen, Denmark—Pumpehuest

February 11—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller Music Hall

February 12—Stockholm, Sweden—Berns

February 13—Malmo, Sweden—Malmo Saluhall

February 15—Helsinki, Finland—Apollo Live Club

February 17—Riga, Latvia—Palladium Riga

February 18—Vilnius, Lithuania—Compensa Concert Hall

February 20—Warsaw, Poland—Progresja

February 21—Prague, Czech Republic—SaSaZu

February 22—Frankfurt, Germany—Batschkapp

February 23—Munich, Germany—Theaterfabrik

February 25—Koln, Germany—Burgerhaus Stollwerck

February 27—Milan, Italy—Magazzini Generali

February 28—Zurich, Switzerland—Dynamo

February 29—Paris, France—Elysee Montmartre

March 1—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg

March 3—Birmingham, U.K.—XOYO Birmingham

March 5—Glasgow, U.K.—Saint Luke’s

March 6—Bristol, U.K.—SWX

March 7—London, U.K.—Electric Ballroom

March 8—Liverpool, U.K.—Hangar 34

April 5—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre*

April 6—Kelowna, Canada—Big White Ski Resort

April 9—Calgary, AB—The Palace Theatre*

April 11—Edmonton, AB—Union Hall*

April 12—Saskatoon, SK—Coors Event Centre*

April 13—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theatre*

April 16—London, ON—London Music Hall*

April 17—Montreal, QC—Mtelus*

April 18—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre*

April 19—Quebec City, QC—Impérial Bell*

April 23—Waterloo, ON—Maxwell’s Concerts and Events*

April 24—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*

May 4—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park+

May 5—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy & Harriet’s+

May 7—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater+

May 8—San Francisco, CA—August Hall+

May 10—Portland, OR—The Hawthorne Theatre+

May 11—Seattle, WA—The Showbox+

May 13—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot+

May 14—Denver, CO—The Ogden Theatre+

May 15—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center+

May 17—Omaha, NE—Slowdown+

May 18—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater+

May 19—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s+

May 21—Chicago, IL—House of Blues+

May 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Elevation+

May 24—Detroit MI—Saint Andrew’s Hall+

May 25—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave II+

May 26—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues+

May 28—Millvale, PA—Mr. Smalls Theatre+

May 29—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl+

May 31—New York, NY—Irving Plaza+

June 1—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre of Ithaca+

June 2—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club+

June 4—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club+

June 5—Norfolk, VA—The Norva+

June 7—Charlotte, NC—The Underground+

June 8—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre+

June 9—Nashville, TN—The Basement East+

June 11—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater+

June 12—Austin, TX—Mohawk+

June 14—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren+

June 15—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre+

June 22—Mexico City, Mexico—Foro Puebla

*with special guest Noah Gundersen

+with special guests New West and Rowan Drake